2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup: What it’ll cost to attend games in Seattle

Want to sit in the lower bowl of Lumen Field — or Seattle Stadium as it will be known — for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches this summer? Get ready to shell out at least $500 per ticket unless you’re part of the supporters’ group for a specific country.

With the latest round of ticket applications underway for next year’s event, the prices to get in the door for the six games being played in Seattle are becoming clear. And it could end up being an expensive venture.

Lumen Field has been sectioned into three pricing categories for the general public for every game played at the stadium for the tournament.

Category 3 and almost all of Category 2 are in the 300 (upper) level of Lumen Field, while Category 1 takes up almost all of the lower bowl of the stadium.

Fans can make ticket requests through FIFA.com/tickets through Jan. 13. FIFA’s site says fans will know if their ticket requests have been fulfilled by Feb. 5.

The cheapest Category 1 tickets in Seattle are $500 for matches between Egypt and Belgium on June 15, Qatar and a European playoff team on June 24 and Egypt vs. Iran on June 26, a match that has been garnering international headlines because it will be played on Pride weekend in Seattle.

The other group stage match is the United States against Australia on June 19 and will cost $700 per ticket to sit in the lower bowl, a cost higher than the round of 32 and round of 16 games played in Seattle. The round of 32 game on July 1 currently costs $515 for a lower-bowl seat. The round of 16 game on July 6 — which could end up featuring the U.S. — is at $695 for the lower level.

Here’s a rundown of the prices for all three categories as listed on FIFA’s ticketing site on Tuesday:

Category 1 prices

• Egypt vs. Belgium, Qatar vs. European playoff team, Egypt vs. Iran: $500

• U.S. vs. Australia: $700

• Round of 32: $515

• Round of 16: $695

Category 2 prices

• Egypt vs. Belgium, Qatar vs. European playoff team, Egypt vs. Iran: $400

• U.S. vs. Australia: $500

• Round of 32: $430

• Round of 16: $565

Category 3 prices

• Egypt vs. Belgium, Qatar vs. European playoff team, Egypt vs. Iran: $180

• U.S. vs. Australia: $265.

• Round of 32: $200

• Round of 16: $270.

The only Category 2 section not in the upper deck is one sliver of the Hawks Nest in the north end zone. Otherwise, the vast majority of the Category 2 seats are between the goals of the 300 level, with the Category 3 tickets more in the corners of the upper deck.

There is a Category 4 section listed on FIFA’s official seat map of Lumen Field, but there are no tickets currently for sale for that section, which is the edges of the upper deck toward the north end of the stadium.

One way to save money on tickets may come if you’re a member of a country’s official supporters’ group. FIFA announced Tuesday a new “Supporters’ Entry Tier” for fans of a specific country who are eligible to buy tickets through a participating member association. For example, fans of Scotland could be eligible for the discounted tickets if they are members of the official Scottish Supporters Club run through the Scottish FA.

The “entry tier” tickets are set at $60, but as of Tuesday there are no designated sections for Supporters’ Entry Tier tickets at Lumen Field on the seating maps listed on FIFA’s ticket site. The stadium map shows sections of Supporters’ Value Tier in sections 300-304 and 315-317 in the upper deck, but FIFA did not disclose the cost of those tickets.

There are two other levels of supporters tickets — standard tier and premier tier — that encompass areas of the lower bowl behind the goals and three of the four sections of the Hawks Nest in the north end zone.

Football Supporters Europe, who called out FIFA for the high ticket prices last week, said the new pricing tier was a step in the right direction but didn’t go far enough.

“Following significant pressure from supporters, FIFA has partially relented on its ticket price structuring. This shows that FIFA’s ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush and without proper consultation — including with FIFA’s own member associations,” FSE said on Tuesday. “While we welcome FIFA’s seeming recognition of the damage its original plans were to cause, the revisions do not go far enough to reconcile. Based on the allocations publicly available, this would mean at best a few hundred fans per match and team would be lucky enough to take advantage of the 60 USD prices, while the vast majority would still have to pay extortionate prices, way higher than any tournament before.”