Braden Huff’s career-high 37 points leads No. 7 Gonzaga over Campbell 98-70

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Playing without students at McCarthey Athletic Center for the first time this season, seventh-ranked Gonzaga knew it would have to scare up some of its own energy Wednesday night against mid-major opponent Campbell.

It took the Zags slightly longer expected, but they were eventually able to pull away from the Fighting Camels for a 98-70 victory in the team’s home nonconference finale.

Braden Huff matched his career-high with 26 points in the first half alone and set a new personal best, scoring 37 points on 16 of 18 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Huff, who had at least 20 points for the fourth straight game, became the first player in the Mark Few era to make at least 11 shots without missing. The forward made 13 consecutive on Wednesday before coming up shots on a jumper early in the second half.

Huff and frontcourt mate Graham Ike were outscoring the Camels at halftime and combined for 51 points on Wednesday. Ike, coming off West Coast Conference Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Week honors, had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. The senior matched his career-high with five assists, set four days earlier in GU’s 82-72 win over UCLA.

On the back of Huff and Ike, Gonzaga led by 19 points in the first half but Campbell pulled back within 10 points with 9 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.

The Zags (11-1) close out their nonconference schedule against Oregon (5-5) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Moda Center in Portland. It will signify Gonzaga’s ninth game against a power conference opponent this season and the team’s third matchup with the Big Ten.