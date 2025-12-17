DOE orders WA coal plant to continue operating despite state ban

By Amanda Zhou Seattle Times

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order Tuesday evening directing power generation company TransAlta to continue operating a coal plant in Centralia, despite a state law that requires utilities in Washington to stop using coal for power generation beginning next year.

The state’s last coal plant was scheduled to close at the end of this year and Puget Sound Energy, which had bought coal-fired electricity from the plant, had agreed to convert the plant to burn natural gas. The closure had been negotiated between the state, TransAlta and climate and energy advocates in an agreement first reached in 2011.

The order, which mirrors other efforts by the Department of Energy at other soon-to-retire coal plants across the country, sets the state and federal government up for a political fight, said Lauren McCloy, a utility and regulatory director of the NW Energy Coalition.

All Washington state utilities are also required to stop using coal-fired electricity after this year, under the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act. The landmark climate law also calls for utilities to become greenhouse gas “neutral” by 2030 and have emission-free electricity by 2045 or risk steep fines.

Since May, the Department of Energy has issued emergency orders under the Federal Power Act to extend the retirement dates of coal plants in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, because the emergency orders only last 90 days, the Department of Energy has reissued the order as a lawsuit continues through court, McCloy said.

I am concerned this action, if allowed to stand, will increase rates to Washingtonians. We are working with the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Ecology to understand the impact and our options,” said Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson in an emailed statement Tuesday evening.

The federal order cites a report commissioned by the region’s largest utilities that has said the risk of rolling blackouts during extreme weather events like cold snaps and heat waves due to insufficient power generation is increasing across the Northwest.

The report states that the increase in risk is due to coal retirements across the region, the tepid replacement of those resources with solar and wind, and unprecedented demand driven both by electrification and large industrial users like data centers.

“To best meet the emergency arising from increased demand, determined shortage, and other causes … Centralia Unit 2 shall be made available for operation until March 16, 2026,” the federal order stated.

The order also references an executive order from President Donald Trump that has declared a national energy emergency due to insufficient energy production threatening national security and an executive order emphasizing an “unprecedented surge in electricity demand.”

The order directs TransAlta to “take all measures necessary” to ensure the second unit of the coal plant is “available to operate at the direction of either” the federal Bonneville Power Administration or the California Independent System Operator. The order also directs BPA to facilitate transmission.

The order also states that the coal unit should not be considered a “capacity resource,” an industry term for an energy resource that can ramp up and down to meet electricity demand.

TransAlta and BPA were not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

McCloy said that Washington agencies and the state’s Utilities and Transportation Commission have reviewed the results of the report detailing the increased risk of an electricity shortage and have determined that it “is not an immediate threat.”

“I think the fact that our state agencies’ own findings contradict what the Department of Energy is saying the situation is here is notable,” she said.

The closure of the Centralia plant has also been over a decade in the making with both the workers and the company making transition plans, McCloy said.

It’s also not clear who would buy the electricity from the plant, she added. While some coal-fired electricity was sold on the short-term market, most of the electricity was purchased by Puget Sound Energy, whose contract ends after this year, she said.

“When I saw (the order), I was like, coal for Christmas. We’re all getting coal for Christmas,” McCloy said.

McCloy said the NW Energy Coalition intends to sue to stop the order.

Earthjustice attorney Patti Goldman said the Trump administration is manufacturing a “fake emergency ordering TransAlta to keep burning coal against everyone’s wishes.

In Michigan, the J.H. Campbell coal plant has continued to run since May past its planned retirement, costing at least $80 million, according to Inside Climate News.