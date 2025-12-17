Seahawks rule out left tackle Charles Cross vs. Rams

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks are going into their most important home game in six years without their starting left tackle.

Charles Cross is out for Thursday’s game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury suffered on the game-winning field goal in late in the fourth quarter last Sunday against Indianapolis.

Cross did not practice this week and coach Mike Macdonald ruled out the blindside protector for quarterback Sam Darnold following Wednesday’s light practice. Macdonald did not have an update on Cross’ timeline of when he might be able to return.

Cross was the only player ruled out for either the Seahawks or the Rams. Davonte Adams (hamstring) was listed as doubtful and Braden Fiske (ankle) was questionable for Los Angeles.

With Cross unable to go thanks to the short week, the Seahawks will turn to Josh Jones to make his first start since the 2023 season with Houston. Jones briefly saw the field for a handful of plays at right tackle last week while Abe Lucas was being examined for a shoulder injury.

Otherwise, all of Jones’ snaps this season have come in a reserve role when games have reached the blowout stage. He had a season-high 19 offensive snaps in Week 3 against New Orleans, and 10 in Week 10 against Arizona and Week 14 at Atlanta.

Jones also got significant snaps during the preseason while Cross was sidelined by a finger injury.

“He’s gotten most of those opportunities in preseason and he did a great job filling it for Charles when he was going through his training camp stuff,” Macdonald said. “So just like everything else, we’ve had guys that have had opportunities throughout the season, and this is this is no different. He’s got a great opportunity. He’s prepared. Go out there and play your tail off.”

The last start for Jones came in Week 3 of the 2023 season with the Texans. But he missed the following two games with a hand injury and never regained his starting role. Jones started the final eight games of the 2022 season at left tackle for Arizona and 12 games the previous season at right guard for the Cardinals.

Thursday’s game will be just the fourth regular season game Cross has missed since being a first-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022. Cross missed three games early in the 2023 season but otherwise has started and played in every other regular season game of his career to this point.