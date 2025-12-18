Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul double down on trash talk ahead of fight

By Sarah Shephard The Athletic

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Facing criticism from the boxing world, Anthony Joshua on Wednesday doubled down on comments from earlier this week that he was willing to kill an opponent in the ring if necessary.

“It’s my job – we fight, we have a license to kill,” Joshua said during a news conference at the Fillmore Miami Beach promoting his heavyweight bout with Jake Paul on Friday night. “I’m sure many people don’t understand, but this is what my job is, and I just enjoy what I do. Whatever happens, happens.”

Joshua’s comments came a day after he told reporters during open workouts that “zero” part of him felt the need to go easy on Paul because of the difference in experience and size between the two. “It’s not even that it’s Jake,” Joshua said Tuesday. “I’m a very respectful guy, brought up by a good family. But if I can kill you, I will kill you. That’s just how I am. And this is just the job I do.”

British heavyweight Tyson Fury called Joshua “classless” and an “idiot” earlier in the day, saying: “I think he’s a little bit long in the tooth to be talking like that. He’s 37 years old, at the end of his career fighting a YouTuber, a Disney Channel guy who Tommy (Fury) beat, and now he’s talking about killing him and all that to try and sell.”

When asked about Fury’s criticism, Joshua responded: “That’s just the mentality we have to have. I don’t know if any other fighter thinks that way. Maybe they’re a bit more tame. But when you’re in that ring, it’s a dangerous place to be, and anything can happen. You hope your opponent leaves the ring safely, but if they don’t, you still have to go to bed and know you’ve just done your job as a person.”

Joshua said he feels he is “carrying boxing” on his back in this fight and being asked to “save the pugilists, save the purists.”

But when asked whether he feels this is a fight pitching “old guard against new guard,” with Joshua representing the whole of boxing, Paul argued he has “done more for the sport of boxing in the past decade” than anyone and that “if people really cared about boxing, they’d want me to win.”

“I see the angle they’re coming from – he’s the traditional boxer, he’s been doing this his whole life, et cetera,” Paul said. “But I think that I’m more important for the sport of boxing.”

The news conference started with host Ariel Helwani describing Friday’s bout at Kaseya Center as “one of the most talked-about and biggest fights of 2025” before going on to say that tickets were still available “for as cheap as 50 bucks.” Given the sparsely occupied seats inside the Fillmore (the news conference was open to the public and free), that is perhaps not surprising.

This week marks the first time Joshua has fought in the U.S. since his devastating loss to Andy Ruiz in June 2019 – a fight the Brit was a massive favorite to win. Joshua described that experience as “a tragedy.” But he also said his career has shown him that tragedy can lead to positive things. He listed off setbacks he has overcome, including getting arrested ahead of the 2012 Olympics before winning a gold medal, losing his world titles to Ruiz before winning them back to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, and losing to Daniel Dubois last year before gaining this opportunity to headline on Netflix.

“If you’re in sports, you may take some losses, but the goal is to bounce back,” Joshua said. “… Through tragedy, there can always be a great story, so this is my story, and this is just part of what my life is. There’s positives with the loss, and it’s a great opportunity to showcase my talent and skills once again.”

When pressed on the impact that losing to Paul would have on him, Joshua insisted he would “shake it off,” while Paul gave the room his rendition of “London Bridge Is Falling Down.”

Since the fight was signed, the fighters and their teams have spent a fair amount of time trying to convince the public that the bout should be taken seriously. Paul has shown dedication to his training and will now take on a very real and dangerous challenge. But in their penultimate faceoff, some of that convincing was undone by Paul’s decision to puff out his chest and enact what seemed to be an impression of a chicken, while Joshua did his best to keep a straight face.

Friday night will reveal just how serious a fight this is.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.