Ask the doctors: Still beneficial to get flu vaccine

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. Cold weather is here, and the annual flu season is ramping up. The dominant virus this year, H3N2, is a nasty bug that can cause severe symptoms. If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, we urge you to book an appointment. The vaccine lowers the risk of severe illness and being hospitalized. And now, on to your letters.

• A column about misophonia, a condition in which people find everyday sounds to be distressing or even unbearable, caught the attention of a reader in Los Angeles. “One of the girls in our sorority has that with chewing, which she can’t stand the sound of,” she wrote. “We play music during dinner so it’s easier for her. But isn’t there some kind of therapy she can do that would help?” Estimates suggest up to 20% of people have misophonia. Despite how common it is, research into the disorder remains limited. There is some evidence that cognitive behavioral therapy or exposure therapy can be helpful. Pharmacological treatments are also being explored. An audiologist with a specialty in sound sensitivity disorders would be a good guide in her search for treatment.

• We often write about the gut microbiome. It plays a crucial role in physical, mental and emotional health. We heard from a reader regarding the effects on the gut microbiome of treatment with antibiotics. “In 2018, I had two bouts of sepsis, four weeks apart, that required broad-spectrum antibiotics,” he wrote. “How long should gut health be affected? I’m still having gut problems to this day.” Research on broad-spectrum antibiotics and their effect on gut microbiome finds that microbial colonies begin to rebound a few weeks after treatment. They are fully restored within three to 12 months. However, multiple courses of powerful antibiotics can cause longer disruption. Sepsis itself can affect the permeability of the gut. This in turn influences the microbial recovery. So the window for complete healing can become significantly longer. That said, with seven years elapsed, it is time to consider the symptoms you are experiencing are not solely due to a gut disruption. We think it would help to consult a gastroenterologist. They can review your history and evaluate your symptoms to determine whether something else might be going on.

• Readers are still interested in a study we discussed in which people were exposed to a rotating roster of scents during the night. It improved their scores on a simple cognitive test. We received this letter from a reader in Massachusetts: “Ever since reading that column I’ve been taking care to pay attention to the scents all around me,” he wrote. “I can’t say if it’s helping my memory; it is enriching my life.”

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.