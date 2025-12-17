‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams shares grim cancer update from hospital bed

Ailing “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams admitted on Wednesday that things aren’t going well as he shared a grim update on his battle with prostate cancer.

“Things aren’t going so well here, medically, I have to be honest,” he told fans in a video from his hospital bed. “But you never know; could be a miracle.”

The controversial cartoonist announced in May that he was dying from prostate cancer and didn’t expect to live past the summer. But on Wednesday, he said he was still staying in the fight.

“I’ve got one more radiation today, but so far it doesn’t seem like it’s making any difference,” the 68-year-old said, while struggling to clear his throat on several occasions. “Looks like the odds are against me.”

Adams stated over the weekend that his illness, which includes a tumor near his spine, has left him paralyzed below the waist.

On Wednesday, he confessed that he now passes the time by napping and playing with his phone and computer, on which he reads supportive message from those who remain fans.

Adams gained fame in the mid-1990s for his “Dilbert” comic strip, but achieved infamy in 2023 after he called Black Americans a “hate group” that white people should try to avoid.

“This can’t be fixed,” he said in a YouTube video of racial tensions in the U.S. “I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

Hundreds of publications, including the Daily News, dropped “Dilbert” from their pages in response to his racist remarks.

Adams later claimed he was trying to be provocative to inspire further conversation, but didn’t apologize for his comments.