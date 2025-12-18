Gardening: Gift ideas for the gardeners in your life

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

It’s almost Christmas and I know a few of you have gardeners on your list that you have no idea what to buy for them. They have all the tools they need and the plants they want have names you can’t pronounce. So here are some ideas from a gardener who tends to be very practical and thrifty.

One of the best gifts I’ve found is the gift of time, especially if your gardener is older and not ready to throw in the trowel (pun intended). Moving heavy plants, rocks and gravel take work that older gardeners find hard to do. Having company doing the work is a good way to share ideas and learn.

Gift certificates from their favorite nursery or seed catalog are always welcome. What’s even better is if you go to the nursery with them and watch the happiness when they find the perfect plant.

As gardeners age, one of the first things that seems to go south are the knees. After all, gardeners are always crawling around pulling or planting something. A quality pair of closed foam kneepads makes a huge difference when crawling around in a bed or kneeling on gravel or concert. Closed foam kneepads are dense and somewhat stiff, so they provide protection but are still flexible. Get ones that have wide adjustable leg bands that hold them in place.

In our dry climate, knowing how much rain we receive is important when it comes to planning watering times. A simple but quality rain gauge is easy to install in an open area to see how much rain fell. The simpler gauges can be read manually and then emptied. Digital ones will record the data for you and may be a little more accurate than the manual ones.

I know I go through a lot of twine over a gardening season and it’s a pain when it gets all tangled up. Buy a ball of good jute twine and punch a hole in the plastic top of a cashew or peanut can big enough to hold the ball of string. The string is pulled out of the can as needed.

Gardening is hard on your hands, and a gardener can go through several pairs of gloves in a season. My favorites are gloves that have a nitrile coating on the fingers and palms that keep your hands dry and are more durable than the fabric itself. The gloves come in light- and winter-weights so you can wear them year-round. Gloves are easily lost so buying multiple pairs would be appreciated.

Even with gloves on gardeners’ hands get dirty and rough. Buy a quality fingernail brush and a good bar of soap to get the grime out of the cracks. Add a container of hand cream that can be applied afterwards.

On the gift of time idea, anyone out there wants to help me move 12 yards of gravel onto a new path I am building? There’s free pizza is involved.