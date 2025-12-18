Prep roundup: Ridgeline girls beat Alaska’s top-ranked team; Dylynn Groves leads Gonzaga Prep boys

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the GSL. Nonleague games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

Ridgeline 71, Bartlett 40: Madilyn Crowley scored 22 points, Grace Sheridan added 21 and the visiting Falcons (5-1) defeated the Golden Bears (0-1) at Wasilla HS in Alaska. Farrah Gamechuk led Bartlett with 19 points. Sophomore Kennedi Gaines, the best player in Alaska according to MaxPreps, was held to 13 points.

Gonzaga Prep 80, Cheney 29: Laura Thompson scored 16 points, Quinn Pederson added 10 points and the visiting Bullpups (6-0) defeated the Blackhawks (2-5). Audrey Grassmyer led the Blackhawks with seven points.

Deer Park 101, Bonners Ferry 27: Ashlan Bryant scored 26 points, Jacey Boesel added 25 points and the visiting Stags (5-0) defeated the Badgers (4-4).

North Central 45, East Valley 28: Mia Shaw scored 19 points, Arkayla Brown added 14 points and the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (1-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. Aspen Seamone led East Valley with 11 points.

Lake City 46, Central Valley 41: Ella Pearson scored 15 points, Brynlee Johnston added 12 points and the visiting Timberwolves (2-7) defeated the Bears (4-3). Draeyelle Domebo led Central Valley with 12 points.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 72, Post Falls 45: Dylynn Groves scored 13 points in his first game back in six months, and the Bullpups (5-2) defeated the visiting Trojans (4-3). Jack Pierce and Ryan Carney scored 11 points apiece for G-Prep. Cashton Bodman and Jaxon Lysne led Post Falls with 12 points each.

Ridgeline 59, Lakeland 43: Caden Andreas scored 21 points, Bo Fried added 16 and the Falcons (2-4) defeated the visiting Hawks (3-4). Brayden Carrel led Lakeland with 12 points.

Mead 75, Medical Lake 55: Trevelle Jones scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (5-3) defeated the Cardinals (3-3). Gabe Smith led Medical Lake with 23 points.

Mount Si 52, Mt. Spokane 47: Brady Henning scored 21 points and the Mount Si Wildcats (3-1) defeated the visiting Mt. Spokane Wildcats (5-2) at Seattle Pacific University. Cade Strocsher led Mt. Spokane with 17 points.

West Valley 78, Riverside 32: Noah Willard scored 19 points, Robert Avery added 11 points and the Eagles (5-1) defeated the Rams (4-4). Justin Gaffaney led Riverside with 11 points.

North Central 83, East Valley 44: The Wolfpack (3-2, 1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.