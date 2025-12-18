Seattle Kraken’s free fall continues against Calgary Flames

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Kraken have one win in their past 11 games after they failed to dispatch the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Floundering Seattle opened a four-game road trip with a 4-2 loss at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Flames goals leader Matt Coronato scored the winner with less than nine minutes to go in the third period. Pulling goaltender Joey Daccord for the extra attacker did no good. The Kraken surrendered an empty-net goal to Mikael Backlund and fell to 12-14-6 on the season.

“We cannot turn the puck over entering the blue line on their third goal. It just can’t happen,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “And we keep doing these things over and over and over again.

“It’s getting old, and we’ve got to figure this out.”

Daccord made a season-high 42 saves.

Heading into the game, the Kraken were in a three-way tie for the second-lowest point total in the 32-team NHL. The Flames were part of that tie. Calgary’s season failed to launch, as Seattle’s Pacific Division rival won just two of their first 13 games.

The idle Vancouver Canucks were a single point behind Calgary, Seattle and the Nashville Predators in last place heading into Thursday’s slate. For one more night at least, the Kraken — who were third in the Pacific three weeks ago — will avoid the very worst point total in the league.

“Just in the end, you gotta find a way,” winger Kaapo Kakko said. “These are the games you just gotta win. We were winning. You’ve got to find a way.

Though he didn’t pick up an assist, the Kraken’s first goal doesn’t happen without defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, who stole the puck in the neutral zone and sent it back toward the Calgary net. Teammates Eeli Tolvanen and Freddy Gaudreau passed it along to Chandler Stephenson, who cut across the crease to beat Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf with his backhand.

Despite the Kraken’s prolonged struggles, veteran center Stephenson has points in seven straight games (four goals, three assists) and goals in three straight. The seven-game streak ties his career high, set in 2022 while he was a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary’s Backlund evened the score at 1. During a late-period Kraken power play — their only one of the night — Kakko scored his second goal of an injury-interrupted season. He tipped Ryker Evans’ shot into the net.

Kakko signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract extension with the Kraken in July. Due to two separate injury stints, he’s appeared in only 16 games, or half of Seattle’s slate.

Flames center Nazem Kadri scored a power-play goal to tie the game 2-all midway through the third period. It was actually a fine night for the Kraken’s last-place penalty kill, at least by its standards. Seattle killed four of five Calgary chances.

Kadri was allowed to pepper Daccord on that shift, however. Kadri scored on his third shot on goal in 22 seconds.

And yes, that means the team with the NHL’s worst PK did take five minor penalties, two of which came while they were protecting a narrow third-period lead.

“We don’t we don’t move the puck quick enough, and we end up putting ourselves in trouble,” Lambert said. “And we take penalties. Careless penalties, stick penalties – way too many penalties.”

The Kraken played worse than they did Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche, Lambert said, and they gave up a third-period lead in both games. With Philipp Grubauer in net, the Kraken held a late 3-2 lead over the Avalanche and surrendered it, losing 5-3.

“I feel we are scared to make plays in the end,” Kakko said. “We were winning one by one goal. There were some penalties, and things that can happen, but you’ve still gotta make a play.”

If they can’t find a way to beat the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, the Kraken will go an entire month without a regulation win. This dreadful stretch only includes one win of any variety, 3-2 over the L.A. Kings on Dec. 10 on a Matty Beniers overtime goal.

San Jose, the NHL’s two-time defending last-place finisher, is in one of the Western Conference’s wild-card spots as of Thursday night with a 17-14-3 record.