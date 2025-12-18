Whitworth closes nonconference play with 86-68 win over Chapman

From staff reports

The Whitworth men opened up a big lead early and ran away with a 86-68 win over Chapman on Thursday in Orange, California.

The Pirates (6-3) led 18-4 in the first 10 minutes, before closing their nonconference schedule on a positive note after entering the contest with back-to-back losses.

Ben Nyquist and Stephen Behil led the Pirates with 19 points apiece.

Whitworth is off until its conference opener at home against Willamette on Jan. 2.