American Airlines is eliminating frequent flyer miles for basic economy customers

Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

American Airlines is catching heat from customers after eliminating miles earning for basic economy customers.

The Fort Worth-based airline, which operates its central hub at DFW International Airport, revealed the controversial change this week, saying that tickets purchased on or after Dec. 17 would not earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points towards status.

Miles and points are important for airlines, especially American, as it encourages brand loyalty and helps passengers unlock perks like free flights, lounge access, seat upgrades and more.

“We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace,” the company said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News.

“Customers who purchase a Basic Economy ticket on December 17, 2025, and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or Loyalty Points towards AAdvantage status. Basic Economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks and in-flight entertainment.”

The decision drew the ire of countless customers, from ordinary people to popular sports journalists.

Basic economy, a no-frills fare created by major airlines to compete with budget carriers, is the cheapest and most restrictive ticket you can book when flying. All of the major U.S. carriers handle basic economy restrictions differently.

Delta Air Lines offers a free carry-on bag for its basic economy customers but also does not allow them to earn Skymiles or pick a seat. United Airlines dictates that basic economy customers are not allowed a carry-on bag, ticket changes and upgrades. However, those customers do earn miles and can pay extra to pick their seat in advance.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines introduced its own basic economy fare this year that still allows customers to earn a small amount of Rapid Rewards points and bring a free carry-on aboard. That fare will change slightly when Southwest begins assigned seating next month, as customers will have to pay if they want to secure a seat in advance.