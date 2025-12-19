Boeing seeks FAA emissions waiver to sell 35 additional 777F freighters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON – Boeing on Friday asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a waiver of airplane emissions rules to allow it to sell another 35 Boeing 777F freighters, citing strong customer demand and a delay in the next-generation plane’s certification.

The rules take effect in 2028. Boeing said the next-generation 777-8 Freighter, which is expected ‌to comply with the limits, will not be ready until after that date. Boeing ‌said the waiver would allow it to ‌meet anticipated customer demand for cargo planes prior to the 777-8F entering service.

Boeing said it was seeking approval by May 1. The company has said it expects to deliver the first 777-8F ​approximately two years after the first delivery ‌of the 777-9, which is ⁠currently targeted for 2027.

Under then-President Joe Biden, the FAA in February 2024 issued final rules adopting international ‌standards to reduce carbon pollution from most large airplanes flying in U.S. airspace. The rules do not apply to airplanes in service before that date.

Boeing ‌said large widebody freighters are crucial to the export of goods.

“Of the $600 billion in goods exported by air cargo in 2024, more than $260 billion were transported on large widebody freighters,” Boeing ‌said.

It added that each ​777F ‌aircraft exported to a foreign customer contributes $440 million at catalog value to a positive trade balance, indicating that more than $15 billion worth of U.S. export value could be lost without ‌an exemption.

Boeing said the 777F is the most fuel-efficient airplane for the global freight market and the only large widebody freighter in production.

Last ​year, Congress passed legislation allowing Boeing to continue to produce its 767 freighter for another five years through 2033 in the United States, exempting it from the FAA efficiency rules taking effect in 2028.

Last ⁠year, the FAA said civil aircraft were responsible for 9% ​of domestic transportation emissions and 2% of total U.S. carbon ⁠pollution. Under Biden, the U.S. unveiled a climate action plan aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050.