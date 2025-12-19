California woman led transnational ‘Terrorgram’ group from her home in the suburbs

By Grace Toohey Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – A Sacramento County woman who led a transnational terrorist group from the “comfort of her suburban California home” was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Dallas Humber, 35 of Elk Grove, was labeled by federal officials a leader of the Terrorgram Collective, which promotes violent white supremacy and encourages followers to assassinate government officials and commit hate crimes. Federal officials said individuals across the globe committed or plotted attacks “inspired and guided by Humber,” including an attack on an energy facility in New Jersey and a plot to murder two people in Wisconsin.

Humber was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, federal prosecutors announced this week.

“From the comfort of her suburban California home, Humber used online platforms to celebrate violence and solicit attacks that took the lives of innocent people and injured others around the world,” said John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, in a statement. “The Department of Justice has shown that it can and will find these criminals even in the darkest corners of the Internet.”

Humber was arrested last year alongside Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho. The pair allegedly worked together to circulate several “Terrorgram” videos and publications mostly on the Telegram messaging app that encouraged carrying out specific crimes and provided a list of assassination targets, according to court documents. They also were accused of providing instructions for making napalm, thermite, chlorine gas, pipe bombs and dirty bombs.

“Humber actively encouraged violence against, and the murder of, individuals based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” U.S. Atty. Eric Grant, for the Eastern District of California, said in a statement. “Our office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners and with other Department of Justice components to stop these hate-fueled crimes and to ensure the safety of all people and public officials.”

The Terrorgram group has been linked to several acts of violence or terror plots, including an October 2022 shooting outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Slovakia, a July 2024 planned attack on an energy facility in New Jersey and a knife attack at a mosque in Turkey. In January, the State Department designated the Terrorgram Collective and three of its members as specially designated global terrorists.

Humber’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.