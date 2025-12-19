Four died in ICE custody this week as 2025 deaths reach 20-year high

By Ted Hesson and Susan Heavey Reuters

WASHINGTON – Four immigrants died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in the past week, according to the agency, as deaths in 2025 reached a two-decade high.

The four detainees, from Haiti, Nicaragua, Eritrea and Bulgaria, died between December 12 and 15, ‌ICE notices said. While the incidents remain under investigation, ICE said two ‌followed medical emergencies and two were ‌believed to be the result of natural causes.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, has pushed for the mass deportation of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. To increase removals, ​his administration has ramped up ICE detention ‌to record levels, ⁠with roughly 66,000 people detained as of late November.

At least 30 people have died in ICE ‌detention this year, according to agency notices. The total for 2025 - which still has 12 days remaining - is the highest level ‌since 2004, according to ICE statistics.

“ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments,” the agency said ‌in a statement ​announcing ‌one of the latest deaths.

Democrats on Thursday criticized the deaths in detention, blaming the Trump administration.

“ICE has a responsibility to take care of these people, ‌something they are clearly disregarding,” said U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, whose district includes most of Seattle. “This is beyond horrifying.”

A federal ​judge on Wednesday said the Trump administration could not bar members of Congress from making unannounced visits to immigration detention centers. Democratic lawmakers had sued over the lack of access, ⁠saying the visits were protected under U.S. law ​and necessary for oversight.

Following the judge’s order, U.S. ⁠Representative Dan Goldman, a Democrat, on Friday visited an ICE holding facility in Lower Manhattan in New York City.