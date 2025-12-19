Schumer shrugs off ‘toughest year’ critique of Senate Democratic leadership

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Sen. Chuck Schumer is shrugging off criticism that he’s endured his “toughest year” amid criticism of his leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus.

The Senate minority leader from Brooklyn said “it goes with the territory” to be a lightning rod for harsh attacks from various factions within his own party, not to mention President Donald Trump, Republicans and constituents.

“When you’re going to be leader, you have to make tough decisions which you think are good for the country, good for your caucus and good for the party,” Schumer told Punchbowl News. “And you’re going to get criticism.”

While conceding he endured some tricky political challenges during Trump’s first year back in power, Schumer suggested 2025 wasn’t all that much worse than other years, pointing to marathon efforts to push former President Joe Biden’s agenda past the finish line over resistance from moderates like then-Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.

“Every year is tough in different ways,” Schumer said. “In 2022 it was so tough getting things done, sitting in a room with Joe Manchin for 10 days.”

He sounded a confident note that he retains the support of the Democratic Senate caucus, despite sniping from some quarters and jostling for position from ambitious colleagues who may hope to eventually succeed him.

“It’s always worked out, my whole career,” Schumer said.

Schumer didn’t discuss whether he plans to run for a sixth term in 2028, a decision that would normally be expected to be announced only after the 2026 midterms. He also declined to comment on his refusal to endorse Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The biggest headaches have come over Schumer’s shifting approach to Trump and how much resistance to mount against the president’s aggressive right-wing second-term policy agenda.

Schumer was hit with intense criticism in March when he provided enough votes to let Trump’s Republican allies in Congress pass a stopgap spending bill and avert a government shutdown.

In the fall, he reversed course when faced with a similar dilemma and refused to play ball with the GOP, triggering the painful 43-day shutdown. He also took heat when a handful of moderate Democratic senators broke ranks to end the standoff and reopen the government without any meaningful victories.

Schumer says the shutdown exposed Republicans’ politically damaging “intransigence” on health care by spotlighting their refusal to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits that could have averted looming skyrocketing insurance premiums for more than 20 million Americans.

“They know they’re drowning in it with the public,” Schumer said. “They’re paralyzed.”

Democrats are laying the groundwork to make health and the economy the centerpieces of a scorched-earth campaign aimed at retaking control of Congress in next year’s midterms.

Schumer insisted Democrats have a chance to flip the four Republican-held Senate seats they would need to win control of the upper chamber and pushed back against claims he’s bungling the race by favoring some moderate candidates over progressives.

“In each state, our North Star is to do what needs to be done to win the seat,” he said.