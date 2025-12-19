Trump aides hold another round of Ukraine peace talks in Miami

Claire Heddle Miami Herald

MIAMI – International leaders are descending on Miami this weekend for rounds of negotiations with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, including the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday.

On Friday morning, Witkoff and Kushner met with Ukraine’s national security secretary, Rustem Umerov, “as well as National Security Advisors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany,” according to a White House official.

On Friday afternoon, the pair is set to meet with officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey ahead of a planned meeting with Dmitriev on Saturday, according to the official.

The churn of global leaders this weekend is the latest in a series of high-stakes foreign policy negotiations taking place in Miami, where Witkoff and Kushner both live.

The latest round of meetings comes after months of talks, including in Miami two weeks ago, without a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the United States to put more pressure on Russia. Leading up to Friday’s negotiations in Miami, Trump pushed Ukraine to agree to demands faster.

“They’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday. “Russia’s there and every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind.”