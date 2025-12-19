U.S. farm agency unlikely to issue more farm aid, official says

By Leah Douglas Reuters

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is not considering issuing more farm aid beyond its recently announced $12 billion package meant to help farmers weather poor economic conditions, said Richard Fordyce, the agency’s under secretary for farm production and conservation.

Farmers ‌are facing low crop prices, high costs of agricultural inputs like ‌fertilizer and the impacts of ‌President Donald Trump’s trade war, which has shrunk exports of some crops. While farmers welcomed news of the $12 billion package earlier this month, they warned ​that it would not make them ‌whole or rescue ⁠the sagging farm economy.

Farm losses this year could reach $44 billion, according to an estimate ‌from North Dakota State University.

Fordyce said the USDA was aware the aid would fall short, but is not considering ‌further assistance in part due to funding limitations.

“At this point, we feel like we’ve kind of done what we can do. I don’t know ‌what next year ​will ‌bring, but at this point, we’re where we’re going to be,” Fordyce said.

Trump administration officials have previously said the aid should serve ‌as a stopgap until new farm supports from Trump’s tax and spending bill take effect, like higher reference prices ​for crops.

The aid program allocates $11 billion to row crops like corn, soybeans and wheat, and $1 billion to fruits, vegetables and other “specialty crops.”

Fordyce said the agency has ⁠still not finalized how that $1 billion will be ​issued but that it is soliciting data ⁠and input from farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins previously said aid payments will be disbursed by February 28.