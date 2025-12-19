UW violated professor’s free speech rights, court rules

By David Gutman Seattle Times

The University of Washington violated a professor’s free speech rights when it investigated and reprimanded him for putting a parody land acknowledgment in his syllabus, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

The decision comes as the Trump administration continues its efforts to remake higher education in the country, withholding funding, opening investigations and urging the firing of professors whose viewpoints it finds objectionable.

The UW case concerns the disciplining of a professor for espousing conservative opinions, while other recent high-profile cases nationwide have seen professors fired or disciplined for liberal opinions.

The long-simmering UW case concerns Stuart Reges, a teaching professor of computer science, who wanted to protest UW’s officially adopted land acknowledgment, a one-sentence statement that says the university acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land.”

When UW’s School of Computer Science suggested professors add the acknowledgment to their syllabuses, Reges responded with a mocking land acknowledgment atop his course syllabus: “I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington.”

Students complained. A Native student wrote the incident made them feel “directly despised and unsafe.” UW created alternative versions of his course, and about one-third of Reges’ students transferred out of his class. UW removed the statement from Reges’ online syllabus, while allowing him to keep it posted on his office door and in his email signature. The university opened an investigation.

Reges, with the backing of a national free speech organization, sued. A district court judge last year tossed the lawsuit, finding the disruption caused by Reges’ actions outweighed his First Amendment rights.

But on Friday, a divided panel for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling, finding that UW violated Reges’ First Amendment rights.

“The University took action against Reges as a result of the views he expressed in his mock land acknowledgment. That is viewpoint discrimination,” Judge Daniel Bress wrote for the three-judge panel. “Reges’s speech, however misguided one might regard it, was core political speech that merits the highest First Amendment protection.”

Bress, an appointee of President Donald Trump, was joined by Judge Milan Smith, an appointee of George W. Bush. Judge Sidney Thomas, a Bill Clinton appointee, dissented.

Reges is seeking unspecified damages and to bar the UW from creating “shadow” sections of his class.

Professors at public universities and other public employees do not enjoy totally unfettered free speech rights. Universities and other public institutions have a right to minimize disruptions, which must be balanced with employees’ rights to free speech.

The appeals court found that UW went too far in its treatment of Reges.

“When we place limits on what professors may say or impose punishment for the views they express, we destock the marketplace of ideas and imperil future generations who must be exposed to a range of ideas and readied for the disharmony of a democratic society,” Bress wrote.

Professors across the country have lost their jobs over political speech.

A University of South Dakota professor was fired (and later reinstated by a federal court) for calling Charlie Kirk a “hate-spreading Nazi” and wondering why other killings didn’t generate as much outrage. A Texas A&M professor was fired after using coursework that recognized more than two genders. An Indiana University professor was removed for showing a graphic listing the Make America Great Again slogan as potentially covert white supremacy.

In his dissent, Thomas wrote that UW has a responsibility to protect its students and that should take precedence over the infringement on Reges’ speech.

“The disruption Reges’s speech caused to Native students’ learning outweighed his own First Amendment interests,” Thomas wrote. “Student learning is the heart of any university’s mission, and it is common sense that students do not learn well when they experience extreme distress, as happened here.”

This is not the first time Reges has courted controversy or been rebuked by university leadership. In 2018, he published a nearly 5,000-word article titled “Why Women Don’t Code,” arguing, among other things, that boys are better at math and science, and girls are better at reading.

After that episode, university leaders sent a schoolwide memo saying the school disagreed with Reges’ conclusions.

Reges, throughout the process, has retained his faculty position and continued to teach, Victor Balta, a UW spokesperson, said.

“We maintain that we have a responsibility to protect our students and that the UW acted appropriately,” Balta wrote.

He said UW is considering its options, which could include asking for a rehearing from the full 9th Circuit or an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the university does neither, the case would return to the district level to determine potential relief and other issues.

“Today’s opinion recognizes that sometimes, ‘exposure to views that distress and offend is a form of education unto itself,’” wrote Will Creeley, legal director for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, the national group that represented Reges. “As we always say at FIRE: If you graduate from college without once being offended, you should ask for your money back.