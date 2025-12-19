Washington is giving $1 million to flood victims. Who’s eligible and how to apply

Julia Hawkins (Tacoma) News Tribune

The state of Washington is giving $1 million in cash to those affected by flooding.

An atmospheric river-fuelled storm left much of Western Washington under water, damaging roads, destroying homes and displacing hundreds of people,

In response, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson amended his emergency proclamation to help residents across 14 counties, “activating state cash and benefits assistance programs to provide emergency support to Washingtonians faster,” The News Tribune reported previously.

That means the state can provide $1 million in Disaster Cash Assistance Program benefits to “people who are not eligible for other cash assistance programs,” the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services said in a Wednesday, Dec. 17, news release.

“We are doing everything we can as a state to support people through this crisis,” Ferguson said in the release. “This is one part of that work. We will bring more state resources online in the coming days as we continue to work toward federal relief.”

Here’s what to know: Who is eligible for Disaster Cash Assistance Program?

Residents of 14 Washington counties affected by flooding can get money to pay for utilities, clothing and more through the state Disaster Cash Assistance Program.

To qualify for help, you must be a Washington resident in financial need who lives in an area that’s been declared a disaster and is unable to return home due to evacuations or flood damage.

“The program is available to families or individuals without children who face an emergency and don’t have the money to meet their basic needs,” the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services said on its website.

In Washington, disaster cash assistance is available to residents in the following counties: * Benton * Chelan * Cowlitz * Grays Harbor * King * Kittitas * Lewis * Pacific * Pierce * Skagit * Snohomish * Thurston * Yakima * Whatcom How do I apply for financial disaster relief in Washington?

To apply for the Disaster Cash Assistance Program, you’ll need to fill out a formal application and undergo an interview. You can use the Washington Connections website to submit your paperwork online.

You can also apply in person at one of the state Department of Social and Health Service’s community service offices or by calling 877-501-2233.

At your interview, expect to discuss: * All income you expect for the month * Which resources you have available * What deductions the state can make * Which expenses you need help with Can I spend disaster aid on utility bills? Clothing?

According to state officials, you can spend money from the Disaster Cash Assitance Program on: * Shelter costs * Utilities * Clothing * Medical care for minor injuries * Household supplies * Transportation costs for work

The program can “also help with food, but only if you are ineligible for ongoing food benefits,” the state Social and Health Services Department said. How much money can I get?

Benefits for Washington residents depend on “the size of the household, income and need,” according to state officials.

A single person can could receive up to $450, while a household of 10 people could get a maximum of $1,662, the release said.

Once your disaster relief funds are approved, they’ll be placed on an existing electronic benefit transfer card or a new one can be issued by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. How long do I have to apply?

Eligible Washington residents started applying for Disaster Cash Assistance Program funds on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The “assistance application window” will remain open until Friday, Jan. 15, 2026, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

“We are doing everything we can to move resources as quickly as possible,” Ferguson said during a Wednesday, Dec. 17, news conference at Whatcom County Emergency Management headquarters in Bellingham. What about food?

If you lost food bought with state or federal benefits due to flooding or a power outage, you “can request those food benefits be replaced,” Norah West, interim senior director of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, told The News Tribune via email.

Requests need to be made within 10 days of the loss.