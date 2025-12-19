What’s an old Cadillac doing in the middle of the woods? It’s historic

By David Strege For the Win For the Win

People enjoy hiking for a variety of reasons–for the scenery, the serenity, the chance to enjoy nature, and the camaraderie with other outdoor enthusiasts.

But the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers another one which might be considered odd, though intriguing. It’s an old, abandoned Cadillac.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park calls it the Secret Cadillac, and it is located on the Middle Prong Trail about 1.9 miles from the trailhead in the Tremont area of the Smokies, near the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont on Laurel Creek Road.

The car, probably from the 1920s or 1930s, is a rusty shell of its former self, a piece of history preserved in the middle of the woods.

So, what is an old Cadillac doing in the middle of the woods?





The Great Smoky Mountains National Park was established in 1934, but before then, the land was home to the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company. Loggers prepared the wood and shipped it out using their 150 miles of railroad.

The business enjoyed great success for over 38 years, and the town of Townsend was named after the founder, W.B. Townsend. The workers built homes near the logging camp. And, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, “it could be said that the Cadillac belonged to one of (the workers). He most likely used the vehicle to take scenic drives on his off days through the beautiful area, much like visitors still do today.”

A dilapidated Cadillac isn’t the only noteworthy sight along the Middle Prong Trail.

Visitors can explore the Lower Lynn Camp Falls, which is 35-feet high, and Indian Flats Falls, a 60-foot falls with three tiers.

But the “hidden gem,” as Great Smoky Vacations described it, is a rusted Cadillac, the location of which is just off the main trail and marked by a small pile of rocks. It’s a part of Great Smoky Mountains National Park history.

This ⁠article originally appeared on For The Win

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect