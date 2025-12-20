Ask the doctors: As we age, our voices change

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I started taking voice lessons from an instructor in her 30s who works with younger singers. I’m 72 and have COPD and asthma, and I am recovering from bronchitis. I can’t always reach the notes she thinks I should, and she says I give up too easily. Can I ask her to focus on the vocal range I already have, or is that copping out?

Dear Reader: First, we want to congratulate you on such an interesting enterprise. You are choosing to expand your world at a time of life when circumstances often dictate a contraction. For anyone at any age, taking the time to learn a new skill is both brave and admirable.

When it comes to the mixed results of your singing, it’s not that you aren’t trying hard enough. At age 72, you are undergoing physical changes that begin to affect the voice. Add in the underlying health conditions you described, which affect breathing and breath control, and the challenges you face as a singer are even greater.

Based on your instructor’s response, she may not be fully aware of how aging can affect the voice. As we grow older, the mechanisms that produce vocal sound are aging right along with us. The tissues of the larynx and vocal folds, including the muscles, mucous membranes and connective tissues, often stiffen, grow thin or lose bulk. This can lead to higher voices in men; lower voices in women; a hoarse, weak or shaky quality; reduced breath control; and decreased volume and endurance. One treatment for age-related changes in the voice is exactly what you’re already doing: exercising them. However, because of these physical changes, vocal work in older adults can require special expertise.

When you reach for and miss a note, whether high or low in the register, it’s not due to a lack of effort. It is a misfire within the complex apparatus that creates vocal sound. Concentrating on those missed notes can actually lead to vocal strain in an aging voice. Instead, vocal coaches who work with older adults take a more global approach. They concentrate on strengthening breath support, improving resonance and developing the parts of the voice that remain reliable and expressive. That is, they do exactly what you are asking, which is focus on the vocal range you already have.

This doesn’t mean you have to give up on growing as a singer. But doing it safely can require working with someone who understands the older voice. That means appropriate warm-ups, targeted exercises and realistic goals. The instructor should also be able to recognize each student’s specific limits. For adults like you, living with COPD or asthma, breath management can fluctuate from day to day. It’s important that vocal goals are both individualized and flexible.

Sharing this information with your teacher would be helpful. And to be sure you are on the right track, you might also consider working with a vocal therapist who specializes in older adults. If you are interested, your health care provider can help you with references.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.