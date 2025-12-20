Prep roundup: Jacey Boesel scores 34 points for Deer Park girls; Karson Maze paces Mead boys
Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington. Nonleague games unless otherwise noted.
Girls
Deer Park 74, Toppenish 30: Jacey Boesel scored 34 points with 13 rebounds and the visiting Stags (6-0) defeated the Wildcats (3-3). Sisters Emma and Ashlan Bryant combined for 35 points. Viviana Hernandez led Toppenish with 12 points.
Gonzaga Prep 56, Bellermine Prep 28: Laura Thompson scored 20 points, Aylah Cornwall added 17 and the visiting Bullpups (7-0) defeated the Lions (4-2) at Xavier Prep. Brooklyn Murray and Ayla Flynn scored 10 points apiece for Bellermine Prep.
Ridgeline 71, Barrow (AK) 42: Madilyn Crowley scored 23 points, Grace Sheridan added 18 and the visiting Falcons (6-2) defeated the Whalers (1-2) at Wasilla HS. Kylen Burnell led Barrow with 21 points.
Lakeside 54, East Valley 27: Blakleigh White scored 20 points, Bella Tobeck added 18 and the Eagles (6-2) defeated the visiting Knights (1-4). Weather Salinas-Taylor led East Valley with 13 points.
Boys
Mead 76, Auburn Riverside 54: Karson Maze scored 25 points and the visiting Wildcats (6-3) defeated the Ravens (0-9). Isaiah Klett led Auburn Riverside with 25 points.
Ridgeline 71, Medical Lake 44: Matthew Ehlers scored 23 points, Caden Andreas added 16 and the visiting Falcons (3-4) defeated the Cardinals (3-4). Owen Moffatt led Medical Lake with 18 points.
Glacier Peak 64, Mt. Spokane 54: Edison Kan scored 28 points and the Grizzlies (5-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (5-4). Jaden Ghoreishi led Mt. Spokane with 20 points.
Lakeside 64, East Valley 42: Luke Howie scored 19 and the Eagles (4-3) defeated the visiting Knights (0-5). Blake Hanson scored 16 points, Clay Hanson added 12 for Lakeside. Wallace Frates led East Valley with 10 points.
Camas 91, Central Valley 70: The Papermakers (5-4) defeated the visiting Bears (5-3). Details were unavailable.
Deer Park 74, Toppenish 30: The visiting Stags (1-3) defeated the Wildcats (3-3). Details were unavailable.