These popular holiday plants may be toxic to pets

By Phaedra Trethan USA TODAY

If you’ve decked the halls with natural plants like holly, poinsettia, mistletoe and amaryllis, you might want to keep them out of your pets’ reach – or reconsider your decor.

Many holiday plants are popular this time of year because they offer a bit of green, red and other vibrant colors during the normally gray and brown winter months. They make great gifts for hosts and people who seem to have everything else, and they’re often the centerpieces of household holiday decor.

But those berries, needles and leaves might contain chemicals and other dangers for your pets, especially cats and dogs.

Here’s what you need to know.

Christmas trees, wreaths are bad for pets to eat

Holly’s pretty, prickly leaves and bright red berries can bring a pop to any garland or tabletop decoration. But if you have dogs or cats, it’s best to keep it away from your best bud. According to PetMD.com, holly leaves and berries can cause dogs gastrointestinal problems and lethargy. While the symptoms are usually temporary and resolve on their own, PetMD says it may become a serious problem for some dogs. Cats may develop severe vomiting, difficulty walking and loss of appetite.

Every dog owner knows they love sticks. So imagine their excitement when we bring an entire tree into the house. But pine needles and chewing on branches can upset doggies’ tummies, and possibly lead to blockages, so keep an eye on the dog around the Christmas tree.

Cats, too, can be sickened by Christmas trees: The oils in pine needles can cause upset stomachs, vomiting and decreased appetite, as well as irritation of the intestinal tract or blockages. Keep additives out of the water for the Christmas tree if you have a pet that might lap from the tree stand, says Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences Extension.

Yew, another evergreen popular in wreaths, garlands and floral arrangements, can be more dangerous: Its berries and waxy needles can cause abnormal heart rates, high blood pressure, tremors and seizures if ingested by dogs or cats, says PetMD.

Poinsettias and other holiday flowers can be toxic

Poinsettias are the flower probably most associated with the holiday season. And since they’re often placed on the floor or table, dogs and cats might see them as a tempting thing to chew or eat. But pets who eat poinsettia flowers or leaves might develop drooling, vomiting or diarrhea. While these symptoms are usually mild and resolve on their own, call a veterinarian if it persists for more than two or three episodes, PetMD advises.

In some good news, a post published by Purdue University notes that pets would have to eat large quantities of Poinsettias to pose a significant danger – but mistletoe can be quite toxic (more on that later).

Amaryllis plants are popular gifts: The flowers are beautiful and the bulbs can grow into a lovely winter bloom. But dogs can develop gastrointestinal problems like vomiting and diarrhea (including bloody stools) if they eat any part of the plant. They might also experience an abnormal heart rate, high blood pressure, tremors and seizures, PetMD says. If you think your dog has eaten any part of the plant, it’s best to contact an emergency vet or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.

Lilies are another popular holiday gift but many varieties can be very dangerous for cats. Cats who ingest lily flowers, pollen or leaves could experience kidney failure and even die, and even the water in a vase that contains a lily can be toxic to cats. If a cat ingests any part of a lily, its pollen or water, immediately contact a veterinarian or the Pet Poison Hotline.

Watch out for mistletoe, too

If you want to sneak a peck under the mistletoe, make sure it’s hung high enough that furry friends can’t get to it, PetMD says.

The American variety of the plant can cause symptoms that include vomiting, diarrhea and a decreased appetite if consumed in small amounts (a nibble or two).

But if a dog eats a lot of the American variety or any European mistletoe, they may experience high blood pressure and an abnormal heart rate, serious problems. The dog might be lethargic or weak, but it might also not show any symptoms. That could lead to a delay in care – which might in turn lead to serious problems like heart and organ damage. Cats, too, can get sickened by eating mistletoe, and like with dogs, the European variety is especially dangerous, says Penn State.

Your plants also need care to stay healthy, and Penn State has offered some tips:

Poinsettias are sensitive to sudden changes in temperature, according to Penn State, as well as water and low light, so they should ideally be placed in a window with good sun, watered well, planted with soluble fertilizer and occasionally misted.

The ideal temperature for poinsettias is between 55 and 75 degrees. When its flowering is over and leaves have fallen, Penn State advises pruning the plant back to 3-5 inches above the soil and placing it in a cool spot (the 55-59 degree range), watering it occasionally and repotting it in springtime. It can be placed outside in light shade when nighttime temperatures are consistently above 60 degrees and brought back indoors in August.

If you have a Christmas cactus, keep it in cooler areas and water it less frequently until flower buds form, then increase the watering and the temperature. After it is finished blooming, move it to a cool, sunny place with indirect light. In summer, it can go outside in light shade. When fall rolls back around, the plant can be placed in a light, cool area, but brought to a place with bright light once buds are noticeable again, Penn State says.