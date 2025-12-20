Washington State closes nonconference schedule with win against Mercer 84-78

From staff reports

PULLMAN – True freshman Ace Glass scored a team-high 24 points and Washington State held off Mercer 84-78 at Beasley Coliseum.

It was the Cougars’ (5-8) last game of the nonconference portion of their schedule before they start West Coast Conference play on Dec. 28 at Portland.

Washington State led by two points at halftime before establishing some breathing room with a 20-9 run over the first nine minutes of the second half.

The Cougars had five players score in double figures, including a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds by Eemeli Yalaho.

Rihards Vavers (12), ND Okafor (10) and Tomas Thrastarson (10) joined Glass and Yalaho in double digits.

Mercer (7-5) was able to put up 75 shot attempts but ended up shooting only 42.7% from the field.

Despite fewer attempts from the field, the Cougars shot 53.6% as a team and 47.8% on 11 made 3-pointers.

Mercer’s Baraka Okojie matched Glass with 24 points.