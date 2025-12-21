A Grip on Sports: Without a Seahawk game to sap our time today, how will we fill the hours on the best day of the year?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Sundays without a Seahawk game always hit different this time of year. Instead of the usual fall centerpiece on this first day of winter, all that is left to build the sports day around is (fill in the blank).

•••••••

• For some, it may be the RedZone and hour after hour of somewhat-commercial-free football. For others, it may be the Zag men playing another of their neutral-site NET-building games. For everyone else, it’s probably the gift of a few free hours that has to be exchanged for Christmas gifts for others.

Whatever you have on your plate today, remember this. It is the best day of the year. And I can prove it.

While I was writing this, the Earth took a breather, juked the Sun a bit and began the long, slow spin towards sunsets at nearly 9 p.m. Yep, our six-month nightmare is over. Though, like all good things in life, we have to wait a while for time to turn in our favor.

Spokane will have 8 hours, 25 minutes of sunlight today. Or would if the clouds weren’t around. That’s three minutes less than Saturday. Monday? Uh, sorry. Another 8:25 or so. But by Tuesday the Earth is really spinning and there is about another 8 minutes. By June 21 of next year, the sun will rise around 4:50 in the morning and set close to 9 p.m.

Today is akin to D-Day. The battle against the darkness is not over, but the first step has been taken. Before you know it, the sun will still be around after work. And you might be able to walk down to the mailbox wearing just a light sweater.

I for one, can’t wait.

• At least there is one consolation about our long dark winter days. It’s basketball season. And, yes, I know the Seahawks are having a great season, the College Football Playoffs just finished its first weekend and the Cougars play a bowl game in Boise tomorrow on ESPN, starting at 11 a.m. Pullman time.

That is the ultimate example of Bowl Season.

But between now and the first crocus of 2026, the sports calendar is dominated by hoops. At that’s fine by me.

My preference is the college variety. Both genres. But I’ll watch parts of NBA games if that’s what’s on. And keep track of the local high school action as well. Heck, if someone is bouncing a basketball somewhere, it interests me.

A sickness? Sure. But there is no need to quarantine me. I’m only a bit contagious.

• Today’s medicine? Gonzaga vs. Oregon in Portland’s Moda Center. It tips at 3 p.m. on … checks local listings … a streaming service?

Yep. Peacock. NBC’s flawed attempt to retain eyeballs. It’s no Amazon Prime. Heck, it’s not even HBO Max, HBO’s successful attempt to prove TV apps are built to make the viewer scream at least once every hour.

But that’s what we have. Enjoy. Or not.

•••

WSU: The Cougars enjoyed their men’s home basketball game Saturday. Though they only led Mercer by two at halftime. The second half was better, as Washington State pulled away for an 84-78 nonconference – the last of those this season – win at Beasley. … Yes, this year’s football team tries to end its season with a winning record – both Potato Bowl participants, WSU and Utah State, are 6-6 – on Monday afternoon. But that’s not what’s got Cougar football fans excited. They are already at least a little focused on next year. With new coach Kirby Moore in charge. Greg Woods sat down this week to trace Moore’s football path. This story details it. It’s an interesting one. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the first CFP game for Oregon this season went better for the Ducks. Though their second-half performance in the 51-34 win over James Madison left something to be desired. John Canzano has his thoughts in this column. … They play Texas Tech next. … The Oregon rout, coupled with the same for Mississippi over Tulane, led to more discussion. Which is good, right? … Kenny Dillingham is staying at Arizona State. He signed a five-year contract extension. Now he hopes the program can find a Sugar Daddy. … Deion Sanders is shaking up his staff.

• In basketball news, the No. 1-ranked Arizona men clamped down on San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 68-45 win in Phoenix. … Boise State opened Mountain West Conference play with a disappointing loss at Nevada. … USC has a new opponent and a new point guard today. … Stanford turned up the heat in the second half and Colorado melted. … Colorado State and Utah State opened MWC play Saturday. The Rams lost their top scorer early to injury and the Aggies rolled. … The Oregon State women shut down Liberty in Hawaii, a day after stifling Montana State. … Arizona State begins Big 12 play. So does Colorado. … Fourth-ranked UCLA routed winless Long Beach State. … Oregon and Stanford meet today.

Gonzaga: We can pass along the usual pregame assortment of stories, from Theo Lawson’s preview and his key matchup to Jim Meehan’s conversation with Oregonian beat writer James Crepea. But the best piece to savor this morning? That would be Theo’s visit with Neil Everett, the former ESPN anchor who grew up in Spokane and attended the University of Oregon. It’s well worth your time. And gave me a new winter goal. Haul Theo over to Dick’s for a Whammy.

EWU: The Eagles’ defense was nearly non-existent Saturday in Salt Lake City as Utah shot 68.4% from the floor in a 101-77 nonconference win. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State led early. Fell behind Montana by three points in the third quarter. And then scored the final 28 in the Bobcats’ 48-23 FCS semifinal win in Bozeman. They will meet Illinois State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville Jan. 5 for the title. … Sacramento State introduced its new football coach Friday. … In basketball news, Portland State lost at Tulane. … Weber State lost at home to Utah Tech. … Northern Colorado was not sharp in a home loss to Denver. … Idaho State picked up an important home win.

Preps: There were a few local basketball games yesterday. We can pass along this roundup.

Zephyr: Spokane won for the first since October, topping Fort Lauderdale 3-1 in Florida on Saturday.

Seahawks: We linked this Times story about Lumen Field’s magical north endzone yesterday. It runs in the S-R today. We link it again. … The franchise is 50 years old. Bob Condotta is marking the anniversary with a listing of the 50 best players in its history. … The Rams fired their special teams coach after the Thursday loss.

Kraken: The specter of a recent roster shakeup hung over Seattle last night. Maybe that’s why the Kraken finally won again, topping hosting San Jose 4-2.

Sonics: It’s not just Seattle folks who feel as if the NBA should do the right thing and restore the city’s franchise. It’s also some of the most-respected NBA reporters in the nation. … Commissioner Adam Silver wants to keep the weird NBA Cup relevant. He’s thinking of moving the finals to a college arena. That’s weird. So the idea fits in a way.

•••

• As I mentioned here yesterday morning, it’s a busy day for us. One made even more demanding by an injury. Not mine, but to the rock of the family, Kim. A couple recent missteps have wrecked her left knee. She’s a bit hobbled. And when she is utters an “ouch” occasionally, you know she’s hurting. This is a woman who hardly flinched giving birth to our two sons. My guess, based on being around athletes for most of my adult life? Christmas week will now include a trip to the doctor. And a January date with an orthopedic surgeon. Until later …