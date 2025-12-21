The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Colorado woman dies after ‘disturbance’ outside U.S. Forest Service office

Lauren Penington Denver Post

Colorado officials are investigating the death of a woman in Grand County after witnesses spotted two men putting her body in a car, according to investigators.

Law enforcement responded to the U.S. Forest Service’s Sulphur Ranger District Office in Granby at about 12:05 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Witnesses told investigators about an unspecified “disturbance” outside of the northern Colorado office that morning and said they spotted two men placing a woman in a vehicle, according to the release. One of the men drove the victim to the Middle Park Health Emergency Room, across the street from the USFS office, witnesses said.

The woman, a 38-year-old Granby resident who has not been publicly identified, died from her injuries shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, investigators said in the release.

It’s unclear how the woman was injured, who the two men were and whether her death is under investigation as a homicide. As of Sunday morning, no suspects had been publicly identified or arrested.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity and cause of death at a later date.