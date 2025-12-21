Rare sight of mother polar bear adopting a cub captured by camera

By Victoria Bissett Washington Post

When scientists in Canada came across a female polar bear with two cubs in the fall, they made an unusual discovery: One of the young was not her own offspring but instead a rare documented example of an adopted cub.

The mother, who is believed to be around 5 years old, was seen with one cub this spring, according to Polar Bears International, a nonprofit dedicated to polar bear conservation. But when scientists caught up with her again in the fall to fit her with a new GPS collar, they found she had a second cub with her. Unlike the first, the youngster was not tagged, meaning that it had been adopted by the adult female at some point over the intervening months, scientists say.

The mother, known as X33991, is being tracked through a research program by Environment and Climate Change Canada and the University of Alberta, which places GPS tracking collars on adult females to track their movements on the sea ice and help understand and protect polar bears. She and the two cubs, which are about 10 to 11 months old, were captured on film as they walked through the icy landscape of northern Canada last month, researchers say.

In the video, the mother and two cubs were seen exploring snow covered terrain. At one point, one of the cubs hurried toward the mother and other cub, which appeared to be waiting for it.

“Cub adoption in polar bears is a very rare event, occurring in less than 1 percent of litters,” Evan Richardson, a polar bear research scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, said in emailed comments Thursday. His organization has tracked more than 4,600 individual polar bears over 45 years and “documented only 13 cases of cub adoption,” he added.

Polar bears are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with a recent report describing the loss of Arctic sea ice from climate change as the most serious threat facing the species.

Experts say evidence of polar bear adoption is particularly significant as young cubs are unlikely to survive on their own.

“The survival rate for cubs to make it to adulthood is not great, it’s around 50 %, give or take, depending on the year,” Alysa McCall, Polar Bears International’s director of conservation outreach and staff scientist, said in a video provided by the organization. “But we know that if a little cub has no mom, it has almost no chance. So the fact that this cub got adopted and has a chance to learn lessons about being a bear and to be taken care of for a couple of years really does give it a shot at making it to adulthood.”

Polar bear cubs typically stay with their mothers for about 2½ years, meaning these cubs could be with their mother for another 1½ years, she added.

It’s unclear why adoption happens among polar bears, Richardson said in a video provided by Polar Bears International, adding it was not believed to be linked to climate change. Richardson said that female polar bear adults are “really good moms and so they’re just primed for looking after and caring for their offspring” – and so when one comes across a lone cub, it may be the case that the mothers “just can’t help themselves but to take them on and look after them.”

Jon Aars, a senior researcher with the Norwegian Polar Institute who was not involved in the research, said in a telephone interview Thursday that Norwegian researchers have only ever confirmed one case of a female polar bear adopting a cub among the populations they study. But he added that the phenomenon has been observed in other mammals and so may be more common among polar bears than the number of documented cases suggest.

But the prevalence is difficult to determine as it’s not known how often lone cubs approach adult female bears and are rejected, according to Aars. Once they leave the denning area, polar bears are usually quite geographically spread out, meaning that the chances of a lone cub finding an adult female may be lower, Aars said – and if the female adult is not in good condition, the addition of another young mouth to feed may place more pressure on both the adoptive mother and any other cubs she has, he added.

There are believed to be more than 17,000 polar bears in Canada, or two-thirds of the estimated population worldwide, according to the Canadian government.

Richardson noted that several aspects of polar bear adoption were still a mystery – particularly as, in several cases his team has studied, the biological mother of an adopted cub turned out to still be alive, suggesting sometimes there was “a kind of switching of litters between polar bears.”

The scientists have taken a genetic sample from the adopted cub to see if its biological mother is among the animals they’ve tracked over the years, and if so, determine what happened to her. “There’s a small chance we could find out, but there’s a good chance we’ll never know,” McCall said.