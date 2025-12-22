Mariners sign veteran platoon player Rob Refsnyder

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners added some veteran depth to their roster on Monday, signing outfielder/first baseman Rob Refsnyder to a one-year, $6.25 million contract.

Refsnyder, 34, has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, serving as a platoon hitter against left-handed pitching while seeing time in both corner outfield spots, first base and even second base.

“Rob has been one of the most productive hitters against left-handed pitching over the last four seasons and provides balance and impact offensively to our lineup,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. “We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to the Mariners.”

In four seasons with the Red Sox, Refsnyder hit .276 with 117 runs, 48 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 119 RBI and 100 walks with an .804 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Since the 2022 season, Refsnyder has posted a .312/.407/.516 slugging percentage vs. left-handed pitchers with 28 doubles, 19 homers and 77 RBI.

Refsnyder was born in Seoul, South Korea and would become the fourth Korean-born player in Mariners history joining Shin-Soo Choo (2005-06), Cha-Seung Baek (2007) and Dae-ho Lee (2016).