By Michael Loria USA TODAY

A Mexican Navy plane crashed amid foggy conditions in Texas while on an aid mission for an organization that helps child burn victims, killing five people on Monday, the country’s government announced.

The airplane, a King Air ANX 1209, crashed while carrying four members of the Mexican Navy and four civilians, authorities said. The plane went down in Galveston Bay, U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Luke Baker told USA TODAY.

Two people were recovered from the ⁠site of the crash alive and one person remains missing, the Mexican Navy said.

Mexican Navy officials said the plane was carrying out a specialized medical transfer. The mission was on behalf of the Michou and Mau Foundation, a group that helps child burn victims, the Navy said.

The Associated Press reported that the patient on board was a 1-year-old. It’s unclear if they survived.

U.S. Coast Guard authorities responding to the crash rescued six people and recovered two bodies, according to the Mexican Navy.

Baker deferred questions about the status of passengers of the plane to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA did not immediately respond to requests ⁠for information.

Contributing by Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mexican Navy plane ⁠crashes in Texas while on aid mission; 5 killed