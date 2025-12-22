Reiner children say memorial coming for Rob, Michele

By Richard Winton Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The family of Rob and Michele Reiner are working on a memorial for the couple, who were slain last weekend at their Brentwood home.

In a statement Monday, children Jake and Romy Reiner thanked the public for the outpouring of support and said details about a memorial will be coming.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home Dec. 14. Nick Reiner, 32, was charged Dec. 16 with their murders.

Reiner also faces a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon, a knife, in the crime, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a news conference announcing the murder charges last week.

On the afternoon the Reiners were found, a massage therapist showed up at the home for a weekly session with the couple. When there was no answer at the gate, the therapist called Romy Reiner, who arrived at the home and discovered her father’s body, according to a source close to the Reiner family who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a statement last week, the children said: “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”