Washington State’s Ace Glass named WCC Freshman of the Week

By From staff reports

Ace Glass’ breakout freshman season continues to be recognized.

The Washington State guard out of Rialto, California, was named West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time on Monday after solid outings in wins over Eastern Washington and Mercer.

Glass posted 14 points and five assists against the Eagles and followed that up with 24 points against the Bears. His efforts helped the Cougars (5-8) snap a five-game losing streak going into WCC play.

Glass earned his first WCC honor on Dec. 1 after breaking the WSU freshman single-game scoring record with 40 points against Arizona State.

Glass is averaging 15.9 points a game this season in 24 minutes. His scoring average ranks first among freshman in the conference and 12th nationally.

The Cougars open conference play at Portland on Sunday.