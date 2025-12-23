Idaho football hires Lee Stalker as defensive coordinator

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho football has found the man tasked with leading its defensive unit.

Lee Stalker will be the Vandals’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

“I’m fired up to have Coach Stalker join the Vandal family,” head coach Thomas Ford Jr. said in a press release. “He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has spent the last three years at Iowa State – a place that is known for its defensive excellence.”

Previously, Stalker spent the last three years at Iowa State, two seasons at his alma mater Kent State and served as the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State in 2019-20. Stalker’s defense at Valdosta State ranked No. 1 in the Gulf South Conference.

“I am extremely excited to accept this position at the University of Idaho and join Coach Ford and the Vandal Family,” Stalker said in a press release. “I want to thank Coach Ford for his confidence in me, and I’m eager to make an immediate impact leading the Vandals’ defense. My family and I look forward to the transition to Moscow.”