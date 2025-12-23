Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls sweep three at California tournament; Cheney falls at Walla Walla

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 63, Seattle Prep 33: Aylah Cornwall went 9 of 9 at the line and finished with 25 points to lead the Bullpups (9-0) over the Panthers (2-6) at the Prep Classic at Xavier Prep HS in Palm Desert, California.

G-Prep limited Seattle Prep to 12 points in the first half en route to a 20-point lead at the intermission.

Belle Hernandez added 14 points and Charlee Peterson had 11 for G-Prep, which swept three games at the tournament.

Boys

Walla Walla 54, Cheney 39: Nile Dunser scored 14 points, Derrick Bingham Jr. added 12 and the Blue Devils (4-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-3) in a nonleague game.

Kade Adderley and Juleon Horyst led Cheney with eight points apiece.