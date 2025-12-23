Santa suits up as ICE agent in AI-generated clip shared by DHS

Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Santa doesn’t just love snow, he’s a fan of ICE too in a new AI-generated video shared online by the Department of Homeland Security.

It starts off with St. Nicholas suiting up in a red bulletproof vest before he goes out and starts slapping cuffs on undocumented immigrants. Another scene sees Father Christmas processing an individual at what appears to be an immigration facility, and then escorting him onto an “ICE AIR’ plane for deportation.

The 18-second clip ends with the words “Merry Christmas” appearing on the screen. It also promoted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s “Home for the Holidays” incentive as well as the rebranded CBP Home app, which was initially called CBP One and used by the Biden administration to help facilitate migrants’ legal entry into the United States.

The new CBP Home app, meanwhile, can be used to signal intent to self-deport and, if approved, provides travel assistance and financial support.

“AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!” ICE wrote in a caption posted alongside the AI-generated video.

“Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones,” it continued. “Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025.”

DHS followed up the post with a GIF of President Donald Trump doing his signature dance move, but on Santa’s sleigh.

Noem in a separate post similarly encouraged undocumented immigrants to take the “exit bonus” – which is triple the $1,000 incentive the Trump administration began offering in May.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t,” she wrote, “we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will not return.”