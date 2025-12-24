A Grip on Sports: It’s Christmas Eve and that brings back memories, some that took a lot of sanding to end up in the happy file

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Merry Christmas Eve. Wait. That makes it seems as if I’m wishing Eve a Merry Christmas. That is not my intention. Today is the day before Christmas. A day that holds a special place in my heart. Have a great one. Really, that’s all I wanted to say.

• The sports lineup for the last two days of the Christmas season is blah at best. So why worry about it, except to say the Christmas Day matchups the NFL gifted Netflix – Dallas at Washington at 10 a.m. and Detroit at Minnesota at 1:30 – and Amazon – Denver at Kansas City at 5:15 – are pretty much lumps of coal. Though they did seem somewhat diamond-like when the schedule was released.

The nice part? If family demands all your time, there’s no FOMO on the agenda. That’s a gift, isn’t it?

For someone who grew up without much family interaction on Christmas Day, and has spent much of his adult life knee-deep in the sports scene, even on holidays, it’s more than that. It’s everything.

My dad worked in newspapers while I was growing up. I used to tell my friends he worked for the L.A. Times but that wasn’t exactly true. He owned his business, one that demanded his attention seven days a week, 365 days a year. Yes, his business revolved around getting the newspaper from the loading dock to the driveway, but he wasn’t a Times’ employee. He worked for himself.

It was pretty tough to explain to 1960s peers my dad paid a wholesale price for each paper and then oversaw its delivery to their parents. So I simply said he worked for the Times. Back then, that statement carried some weight, just like a Sunday paper in December, packed full of May Company and Sears advertisements.

It also carried a burden few knew.

I first began working for a wage when I was either 8 or 9-years-old. An afternoon job on Tuesdays. Stood on a chair to insert the next Sunday’s Home Magazine into the comics. About 2,500 times. I think my dad paid me a penny a paper. And the money went directly into a savings account. The ink that rubbed off onto my hands? That went directly down the drain, courtesy of a post-work scrub with a bar of Lava soap. Figuratively? It went directly into my blood.

I knew from a young age I wanted work for a newspaper – if I didn’t play shortstop for the Dodgers – as a writer. A sportswriter, actually.

The one thing I didn’t want to be? Self-employed, like my dad. I saw every day how hard he had to work. And I was often drawn into it. I can’t tell you how often my mom woke me up at 3 in the morning when I was 10 or 11 or 12, telling me someone hadn’t shown up and dad needed me at the shed. I would throw on some Levis and a T-shirt and run down the hill. And spend the next couple hours running papers to apartment doors on Sierra Madre Blvd.

Then it was time to head home, wash up, throw on my uniform, eat some breakfast and head off to St. Rita’s School.

Work ethic? My dad’s was unmatched. That it ended up costing him his marriage to my mother, the girl he fell in love with as a preteen, wasn’t part of my thought process in those days. Like her, all I wanted to do was live another life, one in which I wasn’t roused from bed in the middle of the morning. Even on Christmas.

I know I spent a few Christmas mornings working. The details? Boring. But my dad had to often. Due to that, our Christmas traditions were nontraditional. When everyone else was opening presents, dad was sleeping. After dad bought his business in the early 1960s, there were no longer Christmas mornings like the other kids.

Some were jealous we opened our presents on Christmas Eve. I was jealous they didn’t.

Heck, I didn’t experience the tradition of Christmas stockings until I was married.

Like all late-arriving acolytes, I embraced the practice with all my heart. It’s why my wife, well into her Social Security years, still pulls a box of crayons from her stocking every year, along with other items that date back to Howdy Doody’s time. And why our middle-aged sons know there will be a certain candies and odd toys waiting for them when they begin rummaging through theirs.

On Christmas Day.

But that doesn’t mean all my childhood Christmas traditions were thrown in the recycling bin. Christmas Eve was special. So Kim and I tried to make it special for our children. One present. Their choosing. No give-backs. Yes, it’s a shirt from your aunt. The game you asked her for? That’s the other box. Sorry you’re disappointed but you’ll have to wait. At least your mom won’t be waking you at 3:27 in the morning and telling you have to get dressed and head off to work.

Turns out that last thing may have been the best gift I received, even if it was impossible to understand more than 50 years ago.

See, the anger and angst of those early morning summons have disappeared into the smog of time. What remains? Snippets of happy memories.

My dad, wearing nothing but a white T-shirt, throwing papers right and left through open windows, 1940s big band hits wafting on the radio. I sat bundled up in the back of his Scout car, pushing a snowcapped High Sierra-sized mountain of newspapers forward until it became as flat as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas farm.

If everything went well, he might buy breakfast at Van de Kamp’s before school. Or a couple of Winchell’s doughnuts and a small carton of milk. Nothing has ever tasted quite as sweet.

Back then, all I wanted was to be like the other kids. The ones whose parents didn’t need them to chip in. The ones who didn’t occasionally fall asleep in class. The ones who lived the Brady Bunch life.

The ones who opened all their presents on Christmas morning.

Today? What I wouldn’t give to be back in that Scout car again. A cold December morning. Dad singing along with Nat King Cole, trying to get the paper’s thump on the driveway to align with the music’s beat. Me? Sitting there wondering what the heck a chestnut was. And why I wasn’t in my bed.

Dad probably answered the first question when I asked. The second? It’s here. Every day.

WSU: Of course Greg Woods takes another look at the Cougars’ bowl win. Why not? It was darn impressive. … Jon Wilner grades the Washington State football season in the Mercury News today. He gives them better grades than he expected to handing out when the season began. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we passed along this column from Wilner when it ran in the Mercury News. It is on the S-R website today, so we pass it along again. … John Canzano emptied his notebook yesterday. … Expect a lot more of these types of lawsuits in the future. … Want to go behind the scenes at a bowl game? Christian Caple takes you there. … Though Oregon has its playoff game next week against Texas Tech, the Ducks still have to solidify next year’s roster during the prep time. … California has a Christmas Eve bowl date in Hawaii against the home team. … Utah’s bowl game will be the school’s last contest before Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach. … The extra practices bowls bring is a big deal to coaches. Arizona needs theirs to get ready for SMU’s challenges. … After its Potato Bowl loss, Utah State can still see positives from the 6-7 season.

• In basketball news, Wilner has his ranking in the Mercury News of the Big 12 men’s teams. The nation’s No. 1-ranked team, Arizona, is in the same spot in the conference. … UCLA rolled over UC Riverside despite Mick Cronin tinkering with the Bruins’ lineup. … No tinkering needed at Arizona. … Why did San Diego State play Whittier? … Jeff Metcalfe has a ranking of the best of the West among the women, also in the Mercury News. … USC star JuJu Watkins may not be playing as she rehabs her ACL injury, but she is performing a service. … Should undefeated Arizona State be ranked?

Gonzaga: Success is a breeding ground for awards. Braden Huff had success last week. And, as Theo Lawson tells us, he earned a national award. That’s two in two weeks for GU players. … Jim Meehan and Richard Fox didn’t take Christmas week off. Instead, they sat down for another Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast. You can listen here if you want. Huff’s name came up a few times. … Elsewhere in the WCC, here’s a look at the basketball race that starts this weekend.

Idaho: The Vandals made an important football hire this week. Coach Thomas Ford Jr. picked Lee Stalker to be his defensive coordinator. … The Vandal men needed one more stop to earn a road victory against Cal State Bakersfield. They didn’t get it and fell 64-63. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Nashville is hosting the FCS title game this season as the stadium in Frisco, Texas, gets a makeover. But the country music town seems a perfect place for a level of football competition usually dominated by teams from Montana and the Dakotas. … In basketball news, Weber State’s men routed Lincoln in their final nonconference game. … Northern Arizona has an experienced leader in its lineup.

Preps: There was a couple basketball games Tuesday. Dave Nichols passes their results along in this roundup.

Seahawks: The nation is finally figuring out how and why the Hawks have been rejuvenated this season. There are a couple reasons. … Seattle had six Pro Bowl selections. That’s a lot. But two less than probably should have been picked. … Despite that, the Seahawks are not the No. 1-ranked team by this measure. Though the same person has them as the No. 1 contender to win the Super Bowl. …Trusting Sam Darnold is hard. Believing in him is not. … DK Metcalf’s regular season is over. The NFL upheld his two-game suspension.

Mariners: The M’s N.L. West-winning season is just one aspect of a great 2025 for Seattle sports.

Kraken: Three consecutive wins? Wins on back-to-back nights? Well, I never. Or, I guess, rarely. Really. Seattle’s 3-2 win Tuesday against the L.A. Kings checked all those boxes. Since hitting rock bottom with an awful 10-game stretch, the Kraken have bounced back into the playoff picture.

Golf: Brooks Koepka is leaving LIV Golf. He is doing it for family reasons, after having dealt with some tragedy in 2025. But there is also the fact Koepka is different than most pro golfers. And may become the first to return to the PGA Tour.

• I’m not a big true-crime guy. But there was a story in the L.A. Times recently that was worth my time. It ties together unsolved murder mysteries from the 1940s and 1970s. And pins them on one man. Convincingly so. … By the way, we will not be here tomorrow. Once again, Merry Christmas everyone. Until later …