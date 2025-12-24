Mount St. Helens Institute’s Volcano Naturalist Program celebrates 13 years

(Centralia, Wash.) Chronicle

After 13 years and more than 430 graduates, the Mount St. Helens Institute’s Volcano Naturalist Program (VNP) has opened registration for its 2026 season, according to a news release.

The Volcano Naturalist Program offers participants a view into the geology, ecology and human history of Mount St. Helens through 12 online sessions and three optional field trips led by expert naturalists and scientists.

“As I approached retirement, I jumped into the very first VNP,” said David Newcomb, a graduate of the first VNP course in 2013. “This was a huge change from my various employments, and a welcome change it was. Instead of shallow perceptions, we acquired a depth of knowledge not even imagined. I’ve kept the learning momentum going, and can give visitors to the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument more than they expected – utterly ‘wowed.’”

Registration for the 2026 Volcano Naturalist Program is already open, with weekly evening classes beginning Feb. 3. Space is limited. Early registration is encouraged, the release stated.

For complete program details, dates and registration information, visit tinyurl.com/yf8d9uaj, email info@mshinstitute.org or call (360) 449-7883.

“There’s something magical about standing in the blast zone and realizing you’re watching a landscape rebuild itself in real time,” said Alyssa Hoyt, co-executive director for the Mount St. Helens Institute. “That sense of wonder is what drives our work. Our Volcano Naturalist Program and other offerings give people the tools to understand what they’re seeing and the inspiration to protect it. We’d love to share that experience with more members of our community.”

Beyond the Volcano Naturalist Program, the Mount St. Helens Institute (MSHI) offers year-round opportunities for people to explore the monument. School field trips to Mount St. Helens bring hands-on earth science education to students from across the Pacific Northwest; MSHI provides fee subsidies and transportation assistance to qualified schools and youth-serving nonprofits, according to the release. Guided adventures provide expert-led hikes and snowshoe tours through the blast zone and old-growth forests. Families can book private adventures tailored to their interests, while organizations can rent MSHI’s program facility for retreats and events.

The Institute also welcomes volunteers who want to contribute to trail maintenance, visitor education and conservation projects.

For information about all MSHI programs or to register, visit www.mshinstitute.org/discover, email info@mshinstitute.org or call (360) 449-7883.