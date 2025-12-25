10 under $10 for the weekend of Dec. 26-28

1 Live music at Zola – Matt Mitchell plays at 5:30 p.m.; the Van Stone Band, 9 p.m. Friday; Nate Stratte Solo, 5:30 p.m.; Sydney Dale Band, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: $10

2 Free Ice Skating – Enjoy free ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon. Sessions available 10:30-11:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Skate rentals included. Numerica Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park, 505 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

3 Dueling Pianos – The famous Dueling Pianos show at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Ages 21+. Ridler Piano Bar, 718 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

4 “The Hunger Games” – Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 22 minutes. 7 p.m. Friday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. 508 S. Main St. Admission: $8 adult/$5 child.

5 Kosh Shioya – Blend of contemporary and classic sounds. 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel, 37914 S. Nukwalqw Road. Admission: Free.

6 “Edward Scissorhands” – The solitary life of an artificial man with scissors for hands is upended when he is taken in by a suburban family. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 45 minutes. 2 p.m. Sunday. The Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5. Free with Movie Club.

7 Safari Late Night – Safari is our anything goes comedy adventure featuring unexpected scenes, bold choices, and fun games. 9 p.m. Friday. The Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $6

8 “Die Hard” – New York City cop, John McClane, tries to save his estranged wife and others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas Eve party at the Nakatomi Plaza Skyscraper in Los Angeles, Calif. Rated R. 2 hr, 12 min. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5

9 “Write Owls” – An informal and casual writing workshop focusing on fiction and poetry. 9 p.m. Sunday. Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

10 Cowley Park Holiday Lights – The annual light display features various string lights and light installations throughout the park. Daily through Jan. 1. Cowley Park, 602 S. Division St. Admission: Free.