Q&A: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ performers talk classic holiday story

The touring cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will visit the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Monday. Taylor Priday-Key, as Lucy, is second from right in yellow coat.

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” performer Taylor Priday-Key is a self-proclaimed nerd about “Peanuts,” the beloved comic strip created by Charles M. Schultz that follows the adventures of Charlie Brown, a kind, sensitive boy, his pet dog Snoopy, siblings Linus and Lucy, and friends Peppermint Patty and Marcie, as well as a whole cast of other characters.

As such, she’s proud to share that 2025 is the 75th anniversary of the comic strip’s debut and the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” television special.

“We’ve got to perform on a really fun anniversary,” she said. “It’s also fun to be able to go out and watch this show knowing that we’re celebrating such a monumental anniversary.”

Priday-Key, who plays Lucy, and Shannon Guinn, who plays Frieda, are in their second year with the “Charlie Brown Christmas” tour, which ends its run at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Monday.

The pair said that even those who didn’t grow up watching the television special are likely more familiar with it than they might realize thanks to the iconic imagery, like Snoopy’s decorated dog house, and songs by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi.

“The album itself is absolutely gorgeous,” Guinn said. “The things they did with such classic standards really make them stick in your ear.”

Priday-Key and Guinn spoke with The Spokesman-Review about holiday tours, their costumes and why the story of Charlie and his little Christmas tree is still a holiday classic.

Spokesman-Review: Was performing in a holiday show a bucket list item? How does a seasonal tour differ from a yearlong contract?

Shannon Guinn: While a holiday show is definitely a bucket list show, doing a national tour was something that I have wanted to do since I started performing. I got to take two things off the bucket list, do a national tour and do a holiday show, and also do a show that is so meaningful to so many people. I grew up watching it. My siblings grew up watching this Christmas special. So being able to be part of the story is really spectacular.

Taylor Priday-Key: I had done an almost year-long tour right before COVID hit, so it was cut short. A Christmas show is running typically from November to December, so that’s how long you’re on the road for. I got married last year, so having a nice two-month contract away versus a year away from my husband definitely did appeal to me, and I have been a Charlie Brown fan for my whole entire life, so getting to perform this material is really special.

S-R: Was there anything in the special that made you think “I wonder how we’re going to bring that to life”? Or maybe another way to look at it is “Wait till the audience sees how we bring this moment to life.”

Priday-Key: Every line from the special is in our live show so if you have a favorite moment of Lucy screaming at somebody, or you love Linus’s monologue, all of that is going to be in there. But then in addition to that, it is a 75-minute show, so I would say the thing that audiences can look forward to is the extras that are added in, the extra Christmas carols and the way that we extrapolate from the material to make it a really fun 75-minute Christmas show.

Guinn: Something I definitely wondered about coming into the process was how are we going to do the little tree. In the special, they do such a beautiful job showing us that tree, and I think the way our production handles the treatment of the little tree and the treatment of Charlie Brown, and how the entire team comes together, not only to help the little tree become a little more beautiful, but we really rally around Charlie Brown to show him what the meaning of Christmas is. This story is just so incredible. And like Taylor said, we have all of these wonderful little extras that we pepper in to really bring that holiday spirit.

S-R: Speaking of the look of the show, can you tell me about your costumes?

Guinn: I love my costumes. I’m very similar to Freda in the way that I like really pretty things, and I love to love things. My favorite costume piece for me in the show is my green winter coat. I say every year that I want a coat just like it. It’s beautiful. It’s got green fur on it. It’s got this beautiful green checker pattern on it. I love that coat.

Priday-Key: For Lucy’s dress, there’s a slight floral pattern in it, and I love that they have stayed so true to the look of the cartoon. Yes, it does feel like you are looking at a cartoon when you see the design of these costumes, but at the same time, it’s not just plain solid blue. They have this little pattern in it, little ruffles, little frills. They do a good job at bringing the cartoon feel to live humans on stage.

Guinn: We keep the true feel of the original animations, and there’s that little addition of something special to really bring the characters to life, which is so spectacular.

S-R: Is there anything you’d like to add?

Guinn: The story really transcends generations. We see people in the audience who are 4 and 84. It’s really a wonderful story that I think Taylor said it best, it appeals to the young and young at heart.