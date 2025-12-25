Sebastian Bach brings rock hits to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Sebastian Bach is bringing a slew of rock hits to Spokane.

After Bach became the front man and lead vocalist of an up-and-coming band called Skid Row in the late 1980s, the group soon found mainstream success with multi-platinum albums like their 1989 self-titled debut and “Slave to the Grind,” released in 1991.

Bach and Skid Row became known for hits like “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild” and more.

After his time with Skid Row, Bach performed in multiple Broadway shows, including “Jekyll and Hide.” He has also appeared on multiple TV shows like “Gilmore Girls,” “Trailer Park Boys” and “The Masked Singer.”

In May 2024, Bach released his first solo album in a decade, “Child Within the Man.”

Bach will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Saturday. Tickets starting at $69.29 can be purchased through the venue website.