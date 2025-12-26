2 North Carolina officers shot and in critical condition; suspect killed, police say

Mark Price Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Mint Hill police officers are in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at a gift shop in the 6800 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road, officials say.

A man who shot at them was shot and killed, police said.

“At approximately 10:47 a.m., Mint Hill Police officers responded to Edible Arrangements, located at 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, regarding a child custody exchange,” Mint Hill police said in a news release.

“During the interaction, the male subject produced a firearm. An exchange of gunfire occurred, and two Mint Hill Police officers were struck. Both officers are in critical condition. The suspect was shot and is deceased.”

Maps show the area is heavily commercial, including the Mint Hill Pavilion and the Mint Hill Commons shopping centers. Edible Arrangements in Mint Hill Commons.

The Mint Hill Police Department has 48 sworn police officers and three civilian employees, according to the city’s website. The city is located just east of Charlotte and has a population of about 27,000.

Edible Arrangements is a shop that specializes in handcrafted gifts and gift baskets made of fresh fruits, gourmet chocolate, and other treats, according to its website.