A Grip on Sports: Whenever you think about those folks who have to work Christmas Day, don’t forget the athletes who do so to entertain us

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Thinking about gifts, Roberto Duran and the weekend’s TV schedule. Eclectic? Sure. Electric? Nope.

• The rain was pounding on the roof just a few minutes ago. Pounding. Like the shower at the one hotel back in the day that ruined me for other hotel showers for all eternity. My muscles still smile when I think about it. But rain? In Spokane? On Boxing Day? That’s just wrong.

What should be happening is the soft sound of snow. Piles of it. Drifts, even. Enough the electric snow blower is taxed, the roads are almost impassable and kids are slipping and sliding and laughing at the park nearby. So much snow, in fact, Norman Rockwell would feel overwhelmed.

And there would be something normal to complain about.

Sure. There are new complaints available. Netflix’s upside-down NFL broadcasts on Christmas Day comes to mind. They were pretty bad, weren’t they? At least Amazon delivered a better product – and a Christmas win for my friend Kent’s team – while showing a little restraint in the product-placement world.

“Stranger Things.” “Peaky Blinders.” Mickey Mouse and friends. Snoop Dogg and friends. Nikola Jokic. Everything in sports seemed to have to be over the top yesterday.

Remember when there was only one or two NBA games on? It was special. Mainly because Michael Jordan seemed always to be the headliner. Now there is a full slate of games, from dawn to dusk and beyond. When every game is special, none of them are. Usually. Though Jokic’s performance belied that.

• It’s Friday. Again. And that means, even with our pounding sugar hangover – cookies, candy and carbs dominated the menu around here – the weekend’s sports TV schedule is front and center.

The NFL dominates. Of course. Two games Saturday, the Seahawks trying desperately to hang on to the NFC top spot – every 12 is a Bear fan this week, aren’t they? – Sunday and the Rams rolling over Atlanta on Monday night.

Bowl season really gets moving, with three today and eight on Saturday. That’s almost a dozen chances to get out of the rain, plop in a chair and watch two teams featuring 17 new starters each try to limit their illegal formation penalties.

It’s also the first weekend of basketball games for the second (and last) season of the expanded West Coast Conference. The seventh-ranked Gonzaga men at Pepperdine (5 p.m., SWX) highlight Sunday’s six-game slate, though Washington State at Portland (2, ESPN+) and Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount (4, ESPN+) are also worth spending some time with. The women’s schedule, starts a bit earlier in the day and is all on ESPN+ – except the Gonzaga women hosting LMU (2 p.m., SWX).

• I have to ask. What was the best gift you received Thursday?

Mine was simple. Perfect. Memorable. A day with the family (including the dogs). Gathered around the tree. The dinner table. The game table. Everyone laughing, talking, smiling. Joyful. Appreciative. Expressive. Thoughtful.

Not sure how many more Christmas gatherings like this are ahead but yesterday’s was special. I tried to sit quietly, just soaking it in. Imprinting it on my memory to call upon throughout the year, whenever I need a pick-me-up. It’s guaranteed to work. And comes without a price tag.

WSU: I didn’t want to miss any stories from the past couple days, so if I have linked them before, sorry in advance. I know I didn’t pass along Greg Woods’ piece on new assistant football coaches. And I did link Jon Wilner’s thoughts on Washington State’s season, though that was when they were in the Mercury News. They are now on the S-R site. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, a new No. 1 target seems to have emerged at Michigan, and I do believe I had that. No, not Washington’s Jedd Fisch. Nor former UW coach Kalen DeBoer. The Wolverines seem to have zeroed in on former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. A perfect non-Michigan man to continue the Michigan-man legacy. … Wilner has his weekly game picks in the Mercury News. They include the CFP quarterfinals. … John Canzano has a Christmas-themed column. And one on the forest fire that is college football. … Oregon is going to have trouble with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, sporting the best defense money can buy, is the type of team that has given the Ducks fits recently. … Instead of the time-honored term every Cougar fan hates concerning surprising failure, maybe it is time to alter it to “Bear-ing it.” California grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory once again Christmas Eve, blowing a three-touchdown lead to the hosts of the Hawaii Bowl. … How good was Bronco Mendenhall’s first season with Utah State? … Arizona State’s quarterback believes the NFL’s doors will open to him. … Arizona is excited about a Holiday Bowl that features homegrown quarterbacks. … The Arizona Bowl has an interesting storyline as well. … San Diego State will try to slow No. 23 North Texas’ offense on Saturday in Albuquerque. … In basketball news, the Colorado women have lost a key player for the season. … Fourth-ranked UCLA has questions to answer heading into the Big Ten schedule. … The top-ranked Arizona men have had a season to remember already. … Utah added an international player midseason.

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson’s Christmas present to Zag fans was this story on the men’s nonconference success, which ranks right up with the best in school history. And not just because of the 12-1 record. … Greg Lee has this preview of the West Coast Conference women’s race. There really doesn’t seem to be a favorite, as pretty much every school, from GU to WSU and beyond, had a tougher-than-usual nonconference record. … Elsewhere in the WCC, here’s another look at the women’s basketball race that starts this weekend.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the FCS semifinal Brawl of the Wild drew record TV crowds. … Aaron Pflugrad is well-known in these parts. He’s headed to James Madison after leaving Michigan State. … In basketball news, assistant coaches are the players’ best connection to the staff in just about every program.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a look at the holiday basketball tournaments in the area over the next few days. The schedule is highlighted by West Valley’s Eagle Holiday Classic, which starts Saturday and finishes Monday and Tuesday.

Horse racing: Jim Price takes a look back at the long-gone Playfair Race Track. The former jewel of the Inland Northwest thoroughbred scene closed 25 years ago.

Seahawks: The Hawks will be a bit shorthanded again for Sunday’s game at Carolina (10 a.m., CBS). Then again, every NFL team is this time of year. … The Hawks’ special teams are a force. … Not many playoff berths are left. But the seeds? They are still up in the air.

Mariners: The new guy the M’s signed? He is better than most fans think.

• I have a long to-do list today. Watching three new episodes of “Stranger Things” isn’t on it. Did that last night. Until late. Which is why this column is probably a little weirder than usual. By the way, before you fire off an email, I do know Boxing Day has nothing to do with the sport. I was just thinking about Duran yesterday when I dropped one of my gifts. Hands of stone and all that. Until later …