Homeless ‘Ned’s Declassified’ alum Tylor Chase on 72-hour hold, report says

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Homeless Nickelodeon alum Tylor Chase is on a 72-hour hold at a Southern California hospital after allegedly trashing the motel room his former “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” castmate Daniel Curtis Lee procured for him.

Chase, 36, is receiving “medical attention” at a hospital near Riverside before transfer to a rehabilitation facility, TMZ reported Friday.

Jacob Harris — who started helping the former child actor after “Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss reached out to him this week — told the outlet that the hold follows a “tipping point” with Chase during their three-hour visit on Christmas.

“I had to do something,” said Harris, who owns a local barbershop and has also been in contact this week with Chase’s relatives and former co-stars. “I finally found a crisis center that would come out and do an on-site evaluation.”

Also on Christmas, TMZ reported that 34-year-old Lee told his social media followers that, hours after moving his former co-star to a motel, Chase promptly destroyed the room, toppling over the refrigerator and tossing the microwave into the bathtub.

Lee hoped to help his former co-star ahead of a big storm, despite Chase’s family relating their own history with getting him into hotels.

Riverside police told the outlet earlier this week that Chase habitually refused their offers for treatment or temporary shelter.

A viral video earlier this month showed a fan stumbling upon Chase on the streets. The TikTok elicited outreach from strangers as well as people who knew Chase.

“Many messages” were sent to Weiss, who has been open about his own journey with addiction and homelessness.

The 46-year-old “Mighty Ducks” actor announced earlier this week that there was “a bed for him at a detox” and Chase could “get long-term treatment, thanks to my buddy Mike Jordan at 11:11 Recovery.”