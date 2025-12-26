ICE posting suggests lower standards for WA detention center contract

By Nina Shapiro Seattle Times

After remaining mum for months about a new contract for the regional immigrant detention center in Tacoma, the Trump administration has posted a notice that appears to offer a first look at the facility’s future operations.

One standout feature: lower standards than those that currently apply to the Northwest ICE Processing Center.

The Dec. 19 “presolicitation notice” on the government website SAM.gov, designed to obtain industry feedback before formally requesting contractor bids, does not explicitly name the Seattle-area facility it is describing. But there are highly suggestive clues.

The number of people to be held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility is 1,635 – just slightly larger than the current maximum capacity, 1,575, of the Tacoma facility. A document included in the notice also lays out transportation needs to and from the Northwest ICE Processing Center.

The GEO Group, a Florida-based corporation running detention centers nationwide, has operated the Tacoma facility since 2015, earning at least $700 million. GEO’s last contract expired at the end of September.

GEO is still running the place, said Northwest Immigrant Rights Project directing attorney Elizabeth Benki, who has visited the Tacoma site within the past week. Yet, GEO and the Trump administration have declined to comment on current or future agreements for its continued operations.

The jail-like detention center, confining people in deportation proceedings for days, months or years, is one of the largest in the country. Those held there, immigrant advocates and local government officials have for years criticized conditions, which some say have gotten worse as its population has spiraled under President Donald Trump.

Even so, the standards that apply to the Tacoma facility, contained in a 475-page document known as the Performance-Based National Detention Standards, are considered high, if not always enforced. Yet, they would not be applied to a new contract, replaced instead with the 226-page National Detention Standards, according to the government posting.

“I would say reverting to the National Detention Standards is a step backwards, said Michelle Brané, formerly the immigration detention ombudsman for the Biden administration and now executive director of a nonprofit helping immigrant families called Together & Free.

Which set of standards apply to which facilities is a contract-by-contract matter. But the performance-based standards have largely regulated facilities, like Tacoma’s, that exclusively hold immigrants. ICE also contracts with local jails to use some of their space for immigrants and those may be subject to other standards.

Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said there are many examples of stronger protections in the performance-based standards, including around use of force. Both those standards and the National Detention Standards ban certain techniques, like chokeholds. But the performance-based standards has a longer list of prohibitions and alone forbids the use of hog-tying, Cho said.

The performance-based standards also have more detailed regulations around environmental health (calling for annual testing of drinking water), medical care (requiring health care personnel on duty 24 hours in medical housing when patients are present) and recreation (if outdoor space is available, mandating one hour a day in fresh air and suggesting an “optimal” contract provision of four hours a day, weather and scheduling permitting.)

It’s possible the contract ultimately signed for the Tacoma detention center will incorporate some of those standards. An introductory description in a document accompanying the December notice paints a rosy view.

“The detention facility shall provide easy access to legal services; abundant natural light throughout the facility; ample indoor and outdoor recreation that allows for vigorous aerobic exercise with extended hours of availability – a minimum of four hours per day of outdoor recreation,” it begins.

Yet, the track record of the Tacoma facility suggests that enforcement, or lack there of, is key. Immigrants detained there in recent months said they went days without access to the outdoors, ostensibly because of low staffing. And the state Department of Health, which ICE has not allowed to conduct inspections, has received more than 100 complaints of strange smelling and tasting drinking water.

The GEO Group has consistently defended its record, saying it is closely monitored by ICE to ensure compliance with the agency’s “strict requirements.” ICE has called critical accounts of conditions “false narratives” that “undermine the hard work of our dedicated professionals.”

In its posting for a new contract, ICE says it will evaluate bidders’ past performance.

The contract will begin March 28, run for at least a year and have an option to continue for another year. But it is requesting pricing for five years, suggesting it may stick with the winner for longer.

Nina Shapiro is a reporter at the Seattle Times who covers immigration and other social issues, examining how policies affect people’s lives.