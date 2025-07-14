Ranking men’s college basketball’s top 25 players of the 2000s: Adam Morrison checks in at No. 15

By Lindsay Schnell The Athletic

Editor’s note: Earlier this year, The Athletic looked back at the best of men’s college basketball over the first 25 years of the 2000s. Today’s story looks at the best players of the past quarter century.

What defines “best” anyway?

That’s the question I’ve asked myself in selecting the top 25 men’s college basketball players of the last 25 years, an exercise that invites heated debate.

Of all sports, men’s college basketball might be the most subjective given the wide range of experience. Some of the most impactful players were one-and-done; others stayed the full four years. How do you compare those two?

Everyone has their list of criteria, just like every voter in end-of-season awards values something different. I care a lot about wins, and someone’s ability to lift their team to new heights. For some programs, that means a national championship; for others, a trip to the Final Four. Maybe it means just breaking into the Top 25.

Timing matters, too. I didn’t include players whose final year was 1999-2000. That’s why you won’t see Cincinnati’s Kenyon Martin or Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves on this list.

Bottom line: This is not a math equation, and there’s no “right” answer. The margins were so thin that I even made room for a 26th player.

T-25: Zion Williamson, Duke, 2018-19 and Cooper Flagg, Duke, 2024-25

Williamson’s career stats: 33 games, 22.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 68% FG, 33.8% 3FG

Flagg’s career stats: 37 games, 19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 48.1% FG, 38.5% 3FG

Is this cheating? Maybe. Williamson and Flagg’s one-and-done careers mirror each other almost to a T. Both won national player of the year and national freshman of the year, a distinction that has gone to just two other players in the history of college hoops (Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, who you’ll see later). Neither won a national championship, though Flagg at least made the Final Four. Their allure is best summed up like this: If either of these guys were on TV, you were tuning in. Both are two of the only freshmen in NCAA history to tally 500 points, 50 steals and 50 blocks. Does either have a clear edge? If so, I couldn’t find it.

24. Nick Collison, Kansas, 1999-2003

Career stats: 142 games, 14.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 56.2% FG

Confession: Though Kansas has been arguably the most consistent program of the last 25 years, no Jayhawk automatically jumped out as a “must-rank” – a testament to the balanced teams Roy Williams and Bill Self built in Lawrence. The 2003 NABC national player of the year and a consensus All-American, Collison was an absolute monster in the paint. He graduated as the Big 12’s all-time leading scorer, a mark that’s since been surpassed, but his 2,097 career points still rank No. 7.

23. Michael Beasley, Kansas State, 2007-08

Career stats: 33 games, 26.2 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 53.2 FG%, 37.9% 3FG

Another one of the must-see TV guys, Beasley was a dominant scorer and rebounder in his only college season, and still holds the record for most double-doubles by a freshman (28). K-State fans loved his brash, cocky attitude: Before the season, he promised the Wildcats would beat perennial Big 12 champ Kansas, and then he backed it up, scoring 25 points in a win over KU in Manhattan.

22. JJ Redick, Duke, 2002-06

Career stats: 139 games, 19.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.4% FG, 40.6% 3FG

Was anyone on this list more hated? Did anyone on this list care less about that? You might remember him as one of the most polarizing players in college hoops history, but you can’t deny Redick’s impact, particularly when it came to draining big-time shots. This was best exemplified during his senior year, when Redick poured in a career-high 41 points, including nine 3s, in No. 1 Duke’s 97-66 throttling of No. 2 Texas. Redick is Duke’s all-time leading scorer (2,769) and made the most 3s of any player in program history (457). The sharpshooter still holds the NCAA record for career free-throw percentage (minimum 600 makes) – 91.2% – as well.

21. Blake Griffin, Oklahoma, 2007-09

Career stats: 68 games, 18.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 61.8% FG, 30% 3FG

A one-man highlight reel known for rim-rattling dunks, Griffin led the nation in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore (22.7 points, 14.4 rebounds), sweeping national player of the year awards. He was a monster on the glass for two years, and had a Big 12-record 16 games where he recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. The 504 rebounds he grabbed as a sophomore were the most by any Division I player in 40 years.

20. Joakim Noah, Florida, 2004-07

Career stats: 108 games, 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 61.6% FG, 50% 3FG

How’s this for a fun fact: Despite winning back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007, the Gators didn’t have a single first-team All-American. On a roster filled with talent and depth, Noah stood out for his toughness and efficiency; in 2006, he scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a still-standing tournament record six shots in the title game against UCLA.

19. Jay Williams, Duke, 1999-2002

Career stats: 108 games, 19.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 45.3% FG, 39.3% 3FG

Probably the strongest player pound-for-pound in the country his last two years, Williams could get to the rim on anyone. He’s best known for leading a crazy Duke comeback against Maryland in January 2001 – known as the Miracle Minute – but was instrumental the entire season, helping Duke to the 2001 title. Williams shared NABC player of the year honors in 2001 with teammate Shane Battier, then won multiple player of the year accolades as a junior in 2002.

18. Emeka Okafor, UConn, 2001-04

Career stats: 103 games, 13.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 59% FG

Hugely important on both ends of the floor, Okafor’s status as one of the best players to ever come out of one of the most decorated college hoops programs is undeniable. Consider this: He averaged a double-double, led UConn to the 2004 national championship and was both a consensus first-team All-American and a two-time Big East defensive player of the year. He’s all over the Huskies’ record book, ranking No. 1 in career blocks (441) and blocks per game (4.3).

17. Russ Smith, Louisville, 2010-14

Career stats: 133 games, 14.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 41.3% FG, 34.5% 3FG

If you’re an analytics junkie, you’re probably arguing for Smith to be higher. The former Cardinals guard is one of two players in the KenPom era to be a back-to-back player of the year based on his individual KenPom player rating. After Kevin Ware’s gruesome broken leg in the 2013 regional final, Smith stepped up to score 23 points and win regional most outstanding player honors. He led Louisville to the national championship that year, the Cardinals’ first since 1986.

16. Jimmer Fredette, BYU, 2007-11

Career stats: 139 games, 18.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 45.5% FG, 39.4% 3FG

A midmajor legend who reached folk hero status, Fredette – who became known by his first name – scored 40 or more points seven times between his junior and senior year. It’s hard to pick his most impressive game. Was it when he went off for 52 points against New Mexico in the Mountain West tournament as a senior? The 45-point performance against TCU in the 2010 conference tournament? Maybe the 37 points he scored against Florida in a double-overtime win in the opening round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament? It’s a tough call. Putting Fredette on this list was not.

15. Adam Morrison, Gonzaga, 2003-06

Career stats: 95 games, 19.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 50.3% FG, 36.8% 3FG

Gonzaga basketball is now a juggernaut, far from the plucky underdog status the Zags held on to through their first few NCAA Tournament runs. The move from midmajor to major contender is largely due to Morrison, a homegrown kid who went from GU ball boy to All-American – a particularly impressive arc considering he wasn’t a top-100 recruit coming out of high school. His 41-point performance at the Maui Invitational, in a triple-overtime win vs. Michigan State, served as a precursor for a tremendous junior season – capped by a shocking collapse against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, which led to the memorable image of an inconsolable Morrison crying on the court.

14. Shabazz Napier, UConn, 2010-14

Career stats: 143 games, 13.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.1% FG, 37.5% 3FG

A two-time national champion, Napier was critical to UConn’s title runs in both 2011 and 2014. As a freshman, he was the first player off the bench – that’s the season when Kemba Walker was running the show for the Huskies – and as a senior, he won most outstanding player at the Final Four. Napier’s accomplishments in his senior year were especially sweet because he returned to UConn with the intention of getting back to the NCAA Tournament, as UConn had been banned in 2013.

13. Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin, 2011-15

Career stats: 144 games, 10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 52.5% FG, 36.9% 3FG

Has anyone in college basketball had a glow-up quite like Frank the Tank? After coming off the bench for two seasons, the gangly center blossomed into a force in the paint, leading Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Fours. Kaminsky also has the distinction of earning the highest single-season player ranking since KenPom started ranking individual players in 2011.

12. Dwyane Wade, Marquette, 2001-03

Career stats: 65 games, 19.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 49.4% FG, 33.3% 3FG

An electric player with an affinity for highlight-worthy plays, Wade elevated a midmajor program (Marquette was Conference USA at the time) to new heights in leading the Golden Eagles to the 2003 Final Four. Wade’s ability to take over games and dominate top teams – Kentucky fans know what I’m talking about – helped close the gap between midmajors and power-conference foes, and played a crucial role in midmajors being seen as more than occasional Cinderellas.

11. Doug McDermott, Creighton, 2010-14

Career stats: 145 games, 21.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.0% FG, 45.8% 3FG

There’s a strong argument that McDermott is the most impactful midmajor player of this century. A four-year starter for the Bluejays, he was the first player in nearly 30 years to win first-team All-America AP honors three times. He’s one of just four players in NCAA men’s history to score 3,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career, and he helped ease Creighton’s transition from the Missouri Valley to the Big East.

10. Kevin Durant, Texas, 2006-07

Career stats: 35 games, 25.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 47.3% FG, 40.4% 3FG

If Carmelo Anthony is the best one-and-done player to ever play in college, Durant is a close second. Unfortunately, Durant didn’t win a national championship – or go to the Final Four, for that matter. But that should not overshadow the brilliance of his single year in college basketball, when he became the first freshman to win numerous national player of the year awards. The long, lanky forward could do just about anything offensively, a testament to his craftiness and skillset because he wasn’t ever bullying someone to the basket with brute strength. Durant defined “must-see” TV.

9. Zach Edey, Purdue, 2020-24

Career stats: 138 games, 18.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 61.1% FG, 50% 3FG

This is not recency bias. Edey’s ability to control the paint transformed the Boilermakers and put Purdue in contention for a national championship two years in a row. A former hockey player, despite being a towering 7-foot-4, Edey sometimes got flak for not being more mobile around the basket. The reality is, no one had an answer for how to guard him or score on him consistently. Edey, Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton are the only players to repeat as Naismith Player of the Year.

8. Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina, 2005-09

Career stats: 142 games, 20.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.6% FG

Perhaps best known for his demonstrative facial expressions and aggressive play – he was nicknamed “Psycho T” for a reason – Hansbrough is maybe the most accomplished player to ever come out of Chapel Hill. He led his team to the 2009 national title, was a four-time All-American, made two Final Fours and was the consensus national player of the year in 2008. In the history of the ACC, no player has scored more career points than Hansbrough (2,872).

7. Shane Battier, Duke, 1997-2001

Career stats: 146 games, 13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 50% FG, 41.6% 3FG

Only two players on this list have the distinction of winning national player of the year, national defensive player of the year and leading their team to a national championship: Battier and Anthony Davis. That’s pretty good company. Battier was a defensive stopper at Duke known for taking a charge nearly every game (while they don’t all count for this exercise, he won three national defensive player of the year awards). He was lethal from the corner, knocking down 3s whenever Duke needed it. Though multiple Duke players made the list, Battier rises above because his impact on both ends of the floor is unmatched.

6. Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph’s, 2000-04

Career stats: 125 games, 16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.7 apg, 45.4% FG, 36.5% 3FG

A singular force in the Atlantic 10, Nelson was the national player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American after leading St. Joe’s to a 27-0 regular -season record. He elevated the Hawks like no previous player had, and came achingly close to the Final Four – his shot at the buzzer against Oklahoma State in an epic Elite Eight game in 2004 fell short. Still, he is the best player in St. Joe’s history.

5. Kemba Walker, UConn, 2008-11

Career stats: 111 games, 16.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 42.8% FG, 32.6% 3FG

In maybe the best individual postseason run in the history of college basketball, “Cardiac Kemba” Walker was a man possessed in spring 2011. He went on a heater in March, leading UConn to five wins in five days at the Big East tournament, tallying 26 points per game. It turned out to just be a warmup for leading the Huskies to the 2011 national title. On the biggest stage of his career, Walker averaged 23.5 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists in six tournament games, earning MOP honors after beating Butler in the final.

4. Anthony Davis, Kentucky, 2011-12

Career stats: 40 games, 14.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 62.3% FG

One of the most dominant players on both ends of the floor over the last 25 years, Davis led Kentucky to the 2012 national title as a true freshman, the only championship of John Calipari’s Kentucky tenure. He went 38-2 as a college player, including a 16-0 SEC regular-season record. A solid offensive player, he was a force defensively and a nightmare to score on. He was particularly good in the Final Four, recording 24 points, 30 rebounds and 11 blocks over two games and winning MOP honors, just the fourth freshman in NCAA Tournament history to do so. Given that Davis shot just 1 of 10 from the floor in the title game, his MOP honors are particularly impressive – and a testament to his defensive impact.

3. Steph Curry, Davidson, 2006-09

Career stats: 104 games, 25.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 46.7% FG, 41.2% 3FG

Though he was a two-time consensus All-American, few could have imagined Curry would go on to become the greatest shooter in NBA history. Maybe we should have taken the hints. As a freshman in 2007, Curry scored 30 points in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to fourth-seeded Maryland, then followed that up as a sophomore with a 30-point performance in the second half to upset seventh-seeded Gonzaga and deliver Davidson its first NCAA Tournament win in nearly 40 years. Davidson wound up making the Elite Eight, a run fueled almost entirely by Curry. After leading the nation in scoring as a junior (28.6), he left early for the NBA. Curry still holds the NCAA record for most 3s made in a single season (162).

2. Jalen Brunson, Villanova, 2015-18

Career stats: 116 games, 14.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 51% FG, 39.3% 3FG

Brunson is best remembered for a stellar junior year, when he led Villanova to the 2018 national championship, but don’t forget that he was also a freshman starter on the Wildcats’ 2016 title team. He proved to be clutch early on, draining two critical free throws with 3.5 seconds left to clinch Villanova’s win over Kansas in the 2016 Elite Eight, creating the opportunity for Kris Jenkins’ wild championship-winning buzzer-beater a week later. By the time Brunson was a junior, he was the best player in the country mostly due to his elite basketball IQ and craftiness with the ball – do not be foolish enough to underestimate him because of his lack of athleticism – solidifying his legacy with a second championship and consensus national player of the year honors.

1. Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse, 2002-03

Career stats: 35 games, 22.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.3% FG, 33.7% 3FG

Arguably the greatest one-and-done player in the history of college basketball, Anthony skipped going pro out of Oak Hill Academy in 2002 to enroll at Syracuse. A key piece of Jim Boeheim’s vaunted 2-3 zone defense (Anthony’s 7-foot wingspan was ideal in a zone), Anthony led Syracuse in scoring, rebounding and minutes played. Anthony exploded for 33 points against Texas in the national semifinals, setting up the title bout against Kansas, where he flirted with a triple-double in tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, leading Cuse to its first, and only, title.

Anthony was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player. He was a second-team All-American and he didn’t win national player of the year (Texas guard T.J. Ford did). Still, he takes top billing here because his impact is second to none, and what he did for the program in six months is astonishing. Keep in mind, Syracuse wasn’t ranked in the preseason and had missed the 2002 NCAA Tournament. With Melo, they were national champs.