‘The Cure’ guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dead at 65

Anna Kaufman USA Today

Perry Bamonte, a celebrated guitarist and keyboardist who performed with The Cure, has died. He was 65.

The band confirmed Bamonte’s death over the Christmas holiday with a statement on their website.

“It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home ‌over Christmas,” the band wrote. “Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm-hearted and ‌vital part of The Cure story.”

“‘Looking after ‌the band’ from 1984 through 1989, he became a full-time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six-string bass and keyboard on the ‘Wish,’ ‘Wild Mood Swings,’ ‘Bloodflowers,’ ‘Acoustic Hits’ and ‘The Cure’ albums,” the group’s statement ​continued, adding that he had performed for more ‌than 400 shows over ⁠14 years.

“He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band’s ‌history,” they wrote. “Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed.”

A British ‌alternative rock band, The Cure have become well-known masters of mope music in their decades on the scene. Like many veteran acts, they have shape-shifted some over the years, adding and ‌subtracting members as they ​attempt ‌to tour and put out new music while maintaining a signature sound.

In 2024, at the release of their first album in six years, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell had rejoined the group ‌and guitarist Reeves Gabrels had been enlisted full-time. Formed originally in 1976 with just Robert Smith (vocals, guitar), Michael Dempsey (bass), Lol Tolhurst (drums), Pearl “Porl” Thompson (guitar), The Cure ​went on to widespread success, breaking out of the alt-genre with mainstream classics like “Friday I’m in Love.”

Bamonte joined the group in 1990, leaving in 2005, then returning 17 years later for a run of 46 ⁠sold-out concerts as part of their Shows Of A Lost ​World Tour. He played his last show with the band ⁠in November 2024.