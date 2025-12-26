Winners announced in the Spokesman-Review’s 2025 High School Outdoor Writing Contest

From staff reports

A short story by Joy Shook has been named the winner in The Spokesman-Review’s 2025 High School Outdoor Writing Contest.

Shook, a senior at Mead High School, writes about the onset of autumn in the forest and what it means for the forest’s permanent residents in her story “Beautiful dead things.”

Three runners-up were also named: Chloe Cassidy, also a senior at Mead High School, for her essay “Somewhere only you know”; Avery Heskett, a senior at Ridgeline High School, for her essay “Clear as dust”; and Olivia Zeller, a sophomore at Lakeside High School for her poem “When she falls.”

More than 20 students from across the newspaper’s coverage area submitted entries in this year’s contest.