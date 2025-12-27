John Davenport: Beefing up school security won’t be enough. Try gun control

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By John Davenport USA TODAY

There have been at least 75 school shootings in the United States in 2025. Some of the victims of the Dec. 13 shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, had even faced a shooter at school before.

On Dec. 18, authorities discovered the body of 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente in a New Hampshire self-storage unit. Neves Valente is the suspected gunman in the Brown shooting and another two days later that left an MIT professor dead.

While the horror of events in Rhode Island sinks in, it is inevitable that, just as night follows day, defenders of mass gun culture across the United States will rush to blame Brown University for not having enough security barriers to entry at the classroom building where the shooting took place.

For them, it is always something else, not the way our nation lives awash in easily available high-capacity firearms, that is at fault. This time, let’s stop the “more security” fallacy before the propaganda machine backing it kicks into high gear.

I am a college teacher, and of course I want my students to be as safe as possible. I have even discussed with students the possibility of a mass shooting event on campus, especially when teaching in classrooms with no opening windows. However, I also do not want students to pay $10,000 more in annual fees to have an army of armed guards in armor stationed at every door or swarms of security drones hovering everywhere.

It’s impossible to harden every potential target

Such ominous measures would not make us much safer.

Think about it for a minute. How much would it actually cost to put armed guards in every single store and restaurant, every 300 feet or so on beaches and at open air events, in every movie theater and every 200 feet at concerts, at every entrance to every building at any hospital, college, school, church, temple or mosque, at all streets junction where lots of traffic piles up – and so on?

This is impossible unless we want a quarter of Americans to be working as armed guards, adding a 30% surtax on every product and service in the process.

Even that absurdity would not be enough. The shooters would just come through windows like French jewelry thieves, or don armed guard costumes to cause confusion, or use heavy armor while they shoot their way through each supposedly “secure” entrance point to any places with lots of people.

Another arms race is not the way to stop this proliferation of mass shootings. The “more security” fantasy is just chasing an ever-receding mirage.

Lack of trust is contributing to the problem

Sociologists and economists have known for decades now that low levels of pervasive general trust in societies lead to economic stagnation. By contrast, high levels of trust are like an oil that smooths the way for thousands of different human interactions by building social solidarity.

Unfortunately, general trust is declining in America, an effect of high inequality and other factors that is further exacerbated by gun violence. While Americans now spend more than $3 billion a year to turn their schools into fortresses, people in some of Iceland’s small towns still leave their doors unlocked, or even leave keys in their cars for neighbors to borrow and return as needed. High trust is correlated with happiness.

Yet the gun lobby, fueled by enormous cash flows from selling military-grade weapons to average people, will fill the media with howls of fury that someone was able to enter a building at Brown without passing through a massive security apparatus.

It is time for all Americans to face the hard truth: The main problem really is the millions of guns in circulation here and, even worse, the gun culture that has sought to link masculinity and coolness with high-powered firearms the same way that the famous Marlboro Man advertising once linked machismo with smoking.

People get very upset, despairing or even suicidal in every nation. They may want to lash out, get revenge or make big statements against parts of their society.

But almost nowhere besides the United States is their first instinct to do this with a gun that can fire many, many rounds, which they can even buy without a background check at a gun show, or get from their parents’ dresser because so many U.S. households contain these unexploded time bombs.

Gun culture is pervasive in the United States

Why is this? Unfortunately, it’s human nature to copy what you see and in the United States, we see very upset people engage in mass shootings practically every day in the news.

Young people internalize the notion that if you are that upset, you say it with a gun.

In a word, mass shootings are trending in the United States. This deadly U.S. meme is spreading to other nations.

Australia got down to zero mass shootings after enacting gun law reforms in 1996. It did not have another shooting with five or more fatalities for 22 years because the country dramatically reduced the number of guns in circulation. Then on the first day of Hanukkah this month, two shooters killed 15 Jewish Australians at a beach in Sydney.

In the United States, the only way we can really reverse this growing nightmare is to address the gun fixation in the American mind itself and work to break its stranglehold on the young male mind.

As a country, we need to take on the gun lobby just as we beat Big Tobacco. What just happened at Brown University should never happen again.

John Davenport teaches political philosophy and global justice topics at Fordham University in New York City. He is the author of “The Democracy Amendments,” which lays out a program of constitutional reforms to fix the U.S. government.