Prep roundup: Mead’s Addison Wells-Morrison reaches 1,000-point milestone; Adrik Jenkin hits nine 3-pointers for Colfax boys

By From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s nonleague high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games are at the Eagle Holiday Classic Tournament at West Valley HS unless otherwise indicated.

Girls

Mead 42, South Salem (OR) 30: Addison Wells-Morrison scored her 1,000th career point and the Panthers (6-0) defeated the Saxons (6-1) in the Surf ‘N Slam tournament at Monte Vista High in San Diego. Dylan Thielman hit four 3-pointers for Mead. Emma Burlison led South Salem with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 44, Cheney 32: Macey Shamblin scored 16 points, Kaitlyn Waters added 13 and the Crusaders (7-0) defeated the Blackhawks (2-7). Layla Barnhart led Cheney with nine points.

North Central 71, Riverside 25: Arkayla Brown scored 19 points, Micaela Mendez added 16 and the Wolfpack (3-5) defeated the Rams (0-8). Maggie Hymas led Riverside with eight points.

Shadle Park 60, Priest River (ID) 31: Makenzie Fager scored 24 points and the Highlanders (4-5) beat the Spartans (5-3). Madison Claar added 11 points for Shadle. McKinley Duquette led Priest River with 14 points.

St. George’s 59, Rogers 16: Brystal Neilson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Sarah Harbaugh added 17 points with six assists and the Dragons (3-6) defeated the Pirates (1-5). Saige Stuart led Rogers with seven points.

East Valley 51, Kettle Falls 29: Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 16 points and the Knights (2-5) defeated the Bulldogs (2-8). Wyn Edwards led Kettle Falls with 19 points.

Mt. Spokane 50, Sunnyside 43: Dakota Wyss scored 14 points, Dezeray Manuel added 11 and the Wildcats (1-6) defeated the Grizzlies (3-3). Julissa Tabares led Sunnyside with 17 points, Lili Briones added 16.

Central Valley 50, Timberlake 46: Draeyelle Domebo and Olivia Patshkowski finished with 17 points apiece and the Bears (5-3) defeated the Tigers (3-5). Macy Murphey led Timberlake with 17 points, Sophia Holecek added 10.

Sandpoint 55, Lewis and Clark 43: Jordyn Tomco scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (10-1) defeated the Tigers (3-5). Brecken Mire added 14 for Sandpoint and Livia Driggs another 12. Rhiannon Kilgore led Lewis and Clark with 16 points.

West Valley 44, Colfax 40: The Eagles (5-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (5-3).

Boys

Lewis and Clark 75, Garfield 62: Angus Gehn scored 22 points with 14 rebounds and the Tigers (5-5) beat the Bulldogs (1-5) at Mt. Tahoma High. Ohmono Bomet and Kayden Brooks had 25 points apiece for Garfield.

Colfax 65, Pullman 52: Adrik Jenkin hit nine 3-pointers, scoring 37 points and the Bulldogs (9-0) beat the Greyhounds (6-2). Colfax’s Caleb Lustig added 15 points. Pullman’s Gavyn Dealy and Brandon Brown scored 14 apiece.

Deer Park 45, Kettle Falls 43: Noah Brown scored 13 points and the Stags (1-4) beat the Bulldogs (5-5). Cooper Rich and Cam Noel added nine points apiece for Deer Park. Cooper McKern and Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 11 points each.

Central Valley 56, Sunnyside 43: Orland Axton scored 17 points, Cameron Walls added 13 and the Bears (6-3) defeated the Grizzlies (5-2). Aiden Sanchez led Sunnyside with 22 points.

East Valley 60, St. George’s 47: Wallace Frates scored 15 points, Logan Hansen added 14 and the Knights (1-6) defeated the Dragons (3-6). Liam Darcy led St. George’s with 17 points.