NFL locals: Patriots promote Chism to offensive role, EWU great catches touchdown pass

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

For the first time, the New England Patriots asked Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington) to play a key role offensively – rather than just appearing on special teams, or plugging away on the practice squad. The undrafted rookie receiver didn’t let the opportunity go to waste.

Chism, promoted to the active roster this week due to injuries in the Patriots’ receiving corps, scored the first touchdown of his NFL career Sunday during New England’s 42-10 beatdown of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The former FCS All-American logged his first NFL catch on the Pats’ second drive of the game. He gained space on a slant route and broke into the open field for 30 yards before stumbling over his own feet, causing him to be caught by defenders. Considering the moment, perhaps he was overanxious.

Chism showed no nerves when he made his second catch. On a first-and-goal play midway through the third quarter, New England quarterback Drake Maye rolled right and threw on the run to Chism, who had an inch of separation from his defender while racing toward the sideline. Chism dove to make a difficult, contested 10-yard scoring grab, putting New England up 42-3.

After the game, media members posted a video to social media of Pats coach Mike Vrabel embracing Chism with a big hug in the tunnel, congratulating the overlooked prospect on his breakout.

“Super special, super surreal,” Chism said in a postgame news conference. “I think you always kinda dream of those moments and then it happens and – I’m just very blessed and thankful to be here and have a great receiver room, a great quarterback, great coaches … top down, everyone in our program. It’s special. Very thankful to be a part of it.”

Chism finished with those two catches for 40 yards. He appeared on 41 of 66 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus – the first time he’s played a considerable offensive role after appearing on kickoff returns during a six-game stretch earlier this season.

He was effective on special teams, averaging 23.9 yards on 16 returns since making his NFL debut Oct. 12 against New Orleans. But Chism was relegated back to the practice squad for the last two games.

• Kyle Williams (WSU), a rookie receiver for the Patriots, set a career high with three catches and recorded 20 yards.

Williams had been New England’s primary kick returner in recent weeks and he fared well in that role, averaging 26.4 yards on 11 returns. But D’Ernest Johnson handled those responsibilities Sunday.

Williams appeared on 56 of 66 offensive snaps – the biggest offensive role he’s had this year.

For the season, the third-round draft pick has 209 yards on 10 catches with three TDs.

• Christian Elliss (Idaho), a starting linebacker for New England, totaled five tackles.

The fifth-year pro appeared as a team captain for the first time, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. Elliss played 28 of 39 defensive snaps during his 12th start of the year.

For the season, Elliss ranks second on the team with 86 tackles.

• Abraham Lucas (WSU), Seattle’s right tackle, surrendered one sack and three QB pressures during the Seahawks’ 27-10 win over Carolina.

Lucas, who played every snap, helped Seattle to 163 yards on the ground, the team’s third-highest rushing total of the season.

The fourth-year pro, a third-round draft selection in 2022, has allowed four sacks this season. He ranks 22nd out of 83 NFL tackles with a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.9 for the year.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) had his least productive game of the season for the Seahawks, managing just one catch for 6 yards.

The veteran receiver dropped a pass in the end zone on a second-down play in the fourth quarter – it would’ve been a tough catch, but Kupp has made plenty of difficult grabs like that throughout his decorated career.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a cornerback for Carolina, logged two tackles and allowed just two catches for 10 yards, according to PFF.

The second-year pro, a fifth-round draft pick last year, appeared on 35 of 67 defensive snaps off the bench after starting the last three games.

• Cam Ward (WSU), the rookie quarterback for Tennessee, had a respectable outing, but couldn’t spark the Titans’ offense late in a 34-26 loss to New Orleans.

Ward completed 21 of 40 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception for the third straight game. But he fumbled twice, losing one, and absorbed four sacks.

The No. 1 overall draft pick looked sharp in the first half, connecting with Chig Okonkwo on a 43-yard TD in the second quarter and firing a 7-yard scoring pass to Elic Ayomanor just before halftime to put Tennessee up 20-10.

Ward showed more glimpses of his potential with a couple of nice deep balls and a few highlight-reel ad-libs in the backfield, but his offense faded as the game wore on. The Titans managed six points after halftime.

On its final possession, Tennessee advanced to the Saints’ 43-yard line after Ward completed a 14-yard pass to Ayomanor on a fourth-and-11. But the QB erred on the final play, lingering too long in the backfield before losing the ball while attempting to scramble. He scooped it up and flipped a short pass that fell incomplete.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a receiver for San Francisco, had one catch for 25 yards during the 49ers’ 42-38 win over Chicago.

The ninth-year pro’s reception jumpstarted a third-quarter touchdown drive.

• Samson Ebukam (EWU), a veteran defensive end for Indianapolis, came off the bench to record two tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery during the Colts’ 23-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne mishandled a lateral on a trick play midway through the first quarter and Ebukam was there to jump on the fumble.

The ninth-year pro appeared on 26 of 69 defensive snaps, per PFF. He now has 28 tackles and five TFLs, including two sacks, on the year.

• Marcus Harris (Idaho), a cornerback for Tennessee, was placed on IR on Saturday due to a knee injury after showing promise during his rookie season.

The sixth-round draft pick finished the year with 28 tackles (one for loss), five pass breakups and one forced fumble. He appeared in 14 games, playing special teams early before earning a starting nod on defense for the last five games.

Harris was effective when he got his opportunity at corner, allowing 13 receptions this season, per PFF.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), a longtime starter at safety for Arizona, returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an injury and tallied four tackles during the Cardinals’ 37-14 loss to Cincinnati.

The seventh-year vet played all 77 defensive snaps. He gave up two catches for 39 yards, per PFF.

• Ryan Rehkow (Central Valley) averaged 42.5 yards on two punts, placing one inside the 20-yard line, for the Bengals during their blowout win.

The BYU grad entered the week tied for first in the NFL in punting average (51.3).